David Beckham Calls the New Maserati Grecale "Absolutely Exceptional"

David Beckham does exactly what a brand ambassador is supposed to do: cheer on the new projects of his brand, in this case, Maserati. The soccer star defines the new model, Grecale, as being “absolutely exceptional.”
David Beckham is a former professional soccer player, owner of a football club, and a brand ambassador for Maserati, among others. The British star is always multitasking, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t get them right.
As Maserati has just unveiled its new SUV, the Grecale, David Beckham has also joined in to support the Trident. At first, he shared a picture of the SUV's front and its logo on his Instagram Stories, adding: “can’t wait to see the global premiere of the new Maserati car,” ahead of its reveal.
Then, he shared the official set of pictures from the Italian brand, writing that “the new Maserati Grecale looks incredible.” Later on, he added a video of himself and said: “So, I just wanted to send you a message because I’ve just seen the new Grecale and it’s absolutely exceptional.”
The new Maserati Grecale will be available in the Trofeo, GT, and Modena variants, and in 2023, an electric version will also hit the showrooms.
The top of the line will be the Trofeo, which is powered by a 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 530 horsepower. The power unit is the same one from the MC20, and the Grecale Trofeo will have a top speed of 177 mph (285 kph) and an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.8 seconds.
The Grecale GT and the Grecale Modena will come with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine featuring a mild hybrid configuration.
While David doesn’t own the new SUV yet, the former soccer star does own a Maserati MC20. His model is a custom MC20 Fuoriserie Edition, which he designed himself along with a team from the brand, and he unveiled it in late December of last year.
Beckham has been a brand ambassador for Maserati since April 2021, and it proves to be a very lucrative collaboration.
