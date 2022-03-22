2023 Maserati Grecale Debuts With Pure Italian Style, Promises Best-in-Class Skills

Maserati has not rushed to launch the Grecale, but when it did, the Italian brand went through all the stops with its presentation. The Trident brand has prepared a captivating reveal for its latest SUV, which is set to slide into the range below the Levante. It is related to Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio, but you did not hear that from us.
Maserati’s Grecale will be available in the Trofeo, GT, and Modena variants this year, each with a few optional extras and possible equipment grades. The year 2023 will bring the electric version of the Grecale into the mix. The Italian SUV promises to offer best-in-class interior space, as well as acceleration, drivability, handling, and top speed.
Some of those attributes will only apply to the Grecale Trofeo, which is the range-topper and has a 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 530 horsepower. The unit is shared with the MC20, Maserati notes. It will have a top speed of 285 kph (177 mph) and a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint time of 3.8 seconds. Meanwhile, the less powerful variants, GT and Modena, will come with 300, and 330 horsepower, respectively.
Both the Grecale GT and the Grecale Modena will have a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that has a mild hybrid configuration. In 2023, Maserati will unveil the Grecale Folgore, which will be the all-electric version of the Italian SUV. We published an article yesterday with its first spyshots, and now we know that it has a 400V electrical system.
Where the size is concerned, the new Maserati Grecale has a length of 4.846 millimeters (190 inches), out of which 2.901 millimeters (114 inches) represent the wheelbase, while the width is 2.163 mm (85 inches) including exterior mirrors, and it sits 1.670-mm (65 inches) tall. The track on the rear axle is 1.949 mm (76 inches) wide on the GT and the Modena versions, while the Trofeo goes a step wider.
Maserati has focused on luxury finishes for its latest SUV, which is why the Grecale can be had with carbon fiber or wood ornaments to take its leather interiors to the next level.
On the technological side, the Grecale comes with a 12.3-inch central screen, which is the largest seen in a Maserati, along with an 8.8-inch display for additional controls. And we will also mention a separate screen, with an undisclosed size, which is meant for the rear passengers.
Another important tech update is the introduction of MIA, or Maserati Intelligent Assistant, which is integrated with the latest version of the Maserati Connect multimedia unit. The Grecale also features the company’s first onboard digital clock, but with a traditional Maserati clock face, and it also does more than just displaying the time.
Those who are into listening to music in their cars will be able to enjoy a Sonus Faber 3D system with 14 speakers starting with the Premium equipment grade, but the High Premium variant will include 21 speakers for this system.
Maserati has already mentioned that the Grecale will come with up to five drive modes, which start from Comfort, move on to GT, Sport, Corsa (Trofeo-only – we believe it is the equivalent of Race in the Stelvio QV), and can even range to Off-Road.
Full technical specifications and pricing are set to be revealed later.
