David Beckham Did His Own Stunts for Maserati Short Film

The other day, Maserati introduced its brand new global ambassador, Mr. Golden Balls himself, David Beckham. The formal introduction was done via a short film titled “Two of a Kind,” produced by Becks’ Studio 99 and directed by Harmony Korine.
The short film, which you can also find available in full below, shows Becks about to head into a new workday. He’s at the wheel of his Maserati Lavante Trofeo and he’s going through his schedule, which, as befits a celebrity of his standing, is packed full of business meetings. Not surprisingly already tired even before he gets started, he pulls under a Miami freeway as he goes through the rest of the schedule.
What follows next is meant to be seen as an act of rebellion and a way to connect to one’s true self. When every minute of your day is taken up by work-stuff, a feeling we can all relate to, what’s a man to do but burn some rubber in his Italian car to show that he can – and will – do whatever he likes, no matter what others are telling him?
Becks wants us to know that he did all the donuts in the video himself. Maserati has also released a behind-the-scenes video to back it up: there was no studio trickery involved. Instead, the production relied on a camera-fitted SUV and Beckham’s skills. “Love doing my own stunts,” Becks writes on Instagram, “not often I get to drive like that, so much fun. Pushing boundaries with Maserati.”
Laugh if you want at David’s claim that doing some donuts qualifies as a “stunt,” but that’s the reality of production involving any big star. Insurance companies will often balk at the idea of putting celebrities in anything more dangerous than pretending to drive in front of a green screen, letting everything else be handled by professional stuntmen and women.
So yes, Becks IS doing his own stunts in this video. It’s nothing as spectacular as Tom Cruise BASE jumping off a mountain cliff while riding a dirtbike during a helicopter chase, but it’s still a stunt.
What follows next is meant to be seen as an act of rebellion and a way to connect to one’s true self. When every minute of your day is taken up by work-stuff, a feeling we can all relate to, what’s a man to do but burn some rubber in his Italian car to show that he can – and will – do whatever he likes, no matter what others are telling him?
Becks wants us to know that he did all the donuts in the video himself. Maserati has also released a behind-the-scenes video to back it up: there was no studio trickery involved. Instead, the production relied on a camera-fitted SUV and Beckham’s skills. “Love doing my own stunts,” Becks writes on Instagram, “not often I get to drive like that, so much fun. Pushing boundaries with Maserati.”
Laugh if you want at David’s claim that doing some donuts qualifies as a “stunt,” but that’s the reality of production involving any big star. Insurance companies will often balk at the idea of putting celebrities in anything more dangerous than pretending to drive in front of a green screen, letting everything else be handled by professional stuntmen and women.
So yes, Becks IS doing his own stunts in this video. It’s nothing as spectacular as Tom Cruise BASE jumping off a mountain cliff while riding a dirtbike during a helicopter chase, but it’s still a stunt.