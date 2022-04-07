“The Alaskan” Is a Custom Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled With a Hardened ADV Attitude

Referring to this machine as well-equipped would be nothing short of a gross understatement.
In the realm of custom bikes, practicality and style don’t always go hand in hand, but there are instances when they complement one another perfectly. Alex Earle’s incredible ADV-style titan is a case in point, combining the best of both worlds into a single off-road-capable package with great looks and oodles of utilitarian prowess.
Nicknamed “The Alaskan,” this rugged showstopper revolves around a 2017 Desert Sled variant of Ducati’s esteemed Scrambler lineup. In the powertrain sector, Earle Motors’ solo mastermind installed a high-mounted aftermarket exhaust system complete with heat shields, while the gear ratios have been decreased by means of new sprockets.
As far as the chassis mods are concerned, the donor’s wheelbase was lengthened by approximately three inches (76 mm) via CNC-machined swingarm extenders. In addition, one may find a sturdy pair of Excel A60 wheels replacing the stock footwear, and their rims are enveloped in all-terrain Pirelli Scorpion rubber for ample grip on and (especially) off the tarmac.
The rear hoop retains the same diameter as the Desert Sled’s factory item, but the front unit measures a more dirt-friendly 21 inches. For The Alaskan to venture deep into uncharted territory with confidence, it needed to carry plenty of fuel, so Alex manufactured a bespoke gas tank whose capacity is rated at a whopping six gallons (22.7 liters).
That’s not all, however, because the bike’s new tail section doubles up as a secondary fuel chamber where you can store an additional two gallons (7.6 liters) of fossil soup. Atop this ingenious piece of hardware lies a slim saddle, which is flanked by heavy-duty luggage carriers on both sides. The bodywork pizzazz is concluded with a custom front fender, beefy crash bars and a Kevlar skid plate.
Up in the cockpit, we find a premium steering damper from Scotts Performance, along with heated grips and a carbon fiber wind deflector. Lastly, these goodies are accompanied by a state-of-the-art headlight and a Baja Designs auxiliary LED setup. Upon completion, Alex took the revised Scrambler on a two-week journey across the vast wilderness of America’s northernmost state, thus ensuring that “The Alaskan” lives up to its name.
Nicknamed “The Alaskan,” this rugged showstopper revolves around a 2017 Desert Sled variant of Ducati’s esteemed Scrambler lineup. In the powertrain sector, Earle Motors’ solo mastermind installed a high-mounted aftermarket exhaust system complete with heat shields, while the gear ratios have been decreased by means of new sprockets.
As far as the chassis mods are concerned, the donor’s wheelbase was lengthened by approximately three inches (76 mm) via CNC-machined swingarm extenders. In addition, one may find a sturdy pair of Excel A60 wheels replacing the stock footwear, and their rims are enveloped in all-terrain Pirelli Scorpion rubber for ample grip on and (especially) off the tarmac.
The rear hoop retains the same diameter as the Desert Sled’s factory item, but the front unit measures a more dirt-friendly 21 inches. For The Alaskan to venture deep into uncharted territory with confidence, it needed to carry plenty of fuel, so Alex manufactured a bespoke gas tank whose capacity is rated at a whopping six gallons (22.7 liters).
That’s not all, however, because the bike’s new tail section doubles up as a secondary fuel chamber where you can store an additional two gallons (7.6 liters) of fossil soup. Atop this ingenious piece of hardware lies a slim saddle, which is flanked by heavy-duty luggage carriers on both sides. The bodywork pizzazz is concluded with a custom front fender, beefy crash bars and a Kevlar skid plate.
Up in the cockpit, we find a premium steering damper from Scotts Performance, along with heated grips and a carbon fiber wind deflector. Lastly, these goodies are accompanied by a state-of-the-art headlight and a Baja Designs auxiliary LED setup. Upon completion, Alex took the revised Scrambler on a two-week journey across the vast wilderness of America’s northernmost state, thus ensuring that “The Alaskan” lives up to its name.