One-Off Ducati Supersport 1000DS Has Custom Charm and Endurance Racer Styling Elements

If you ask me, the Supersport 1000DS is by no means the prettiest machine to come off Ducati’s assembly line, but it does score quite a few points in the handling department. Moreover, the Duc’s air-cooled 992cc L-twin engine has a very respectable 85 hp and 64 pound-feet (87 Nm) of twist on tap, so it can propel its bearer to a top speed of 143 mph (230 kph).
With that being said, you can probably see why a custom motorcycle builder would always welcome the opportunity to work with one such creature, and the German craftsmen over at Kaspeed were no exception. Their client wanted a track-ready predator inspired by Deep Creek Cycleworks’ stunning “Distinto” – a 900SS-based showstopper that deserves to be placed in an art gallery.
Sure enough, the Kaspeed pros were more than happy to oblige, but they went to great lengths in order to give this project a distinct personality of its own. Starting with a 2005 MY Supersport 1000DS, Karsten Dressel and his two sons had the entirety of its OEM bodywork removed, then they proceeded to refurbish and powder-coat the engine.
The twin-cylinder powerhouse is now able to breathe a little more freely thanks to LeoVince LV-10 Black Edition exhaust mufflers with removable dB-killers. In terms of cosmetic adjustments, Kaspeed’s moto doctors went about tweaking the subframe to accommodate a bespoke tail section made of Kevlar and carbon fiber composites. This module was then topped with a gorgeous solo saddle that’s been upholstered by a local leather expert.
As for the bike’s new fuel tank and full race-style fairing, they originate from a carbureted variant of Bologna’s 900SS family. Lighting is provided by aftermarket LED items at both ends, and the turn signals have been supplied by Motogadget. To top it all off, the Germans wrapped everything in a Distinto-inspired color scheme, consisting of green, white and gold finishes.
