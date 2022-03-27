BMW R nineT “Moksha” Looks Gorgeously Outlandish Wearing Handmade Aluminum Garments

Having spent their childhood years in a small Indian town, Rahul and Birju Sinroja found themselves surrounded by two-wheelers ever since they can remember. However, these weren’t exactly the sort of machines you’d be admiring on your younger self’s bedroom posters, but rather small-displacement commuters like the humble Yamaha RX 100.
You see, riding is generally regarded as a matter of choice in most Western countries, where people’s incomes are substantial enough to permit such luxuries as car ownership. Folks who pick two wheels over four do so because of their own personal preference, though this isn’t necessarily the case on the opposite side of the globe.
To put things into perspective, India has a GDP per capita figure of around $2,000, which is far less than the average American would earn in a single month. Thus, the nation’s busy roads are packed full of budget-friendly scooters and sub-250cc motorcycles, as these entities provide the most affordable way of getting from A to B for the everyday Indian.
Given the huge amount of exposure they’ve had to riding, it’s no wonder the Sinroja brothers grew to love bikes of all shapes and sizes. After leaving their home country to search for better financial opportunities in the UK, Rahul and Birju started pondering the idea of co-founding their very own motorcycle customization firm.
BMW R nineT you’re seeing in these photos may not be the first SM-signed specimen you encounter.
Dubbed “Moksha,” this startling piece of machinery was developed in collaboration with TW Steel – a renowned watchmaking brand from the Netherlands. First things first, the guys were faced with the task of getting their ideas sketched out on paper, and they’ve promptly outsourced this duty to a professional designer who works at Bentley.
What had followed was the complete removal of the R nineT’s stock bodywork, along with its wheels, subframe and rear shock. To kick off the customization process in earnest, the moto doctors went about replacing the airbox with a premium pair of DNA inhalers for improved airflow. These bad boys are accompanied by aftermarket valve covers and a unique two-into-one exhaust system made of stainless-steel.
Rizoma’s inventory was then raided to obtain a tasty selection of billet aluminum accessories, such as rear-mounted foot pegs and clip-on handlebars. Besides the fresh clip-ons, the bike’s cockpit was also fitted with Speedhut instrumentation, Brembo levers and Motogadget switches. When all these goodies had been installed, it was time for the experts to tackle the most intriguing (and complex) part of the overhaul, namely Moksha’s new bodywork.
More than 150 hours of painstaking labor were invested into the development of its bespoke aluminum attire, which was manufactured using traditional coach-building techniques. At the front end, you will find a hand-shaped fender and a menacing nose fairing that extends into chunky fork guards on both sides of the wheel.
As we move southward, our eyes meet an angular fuel tank featuring cafe racer-style knee indentations, as well as a surreal tail section with built-in LED lighting. Last but not least, the whole ordeal was enveloped in a seductive color scheme that mixes a gloss-black base and red stripes, courtesy of the paintwork gurus over at 8 Ball.
