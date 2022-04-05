One-Off Yamaha SR500 “Grey Power Cafe” Hauls Larger Displacement and Custom Overalls

No repetitive builds, no clichés and no compromises – that’s how Angry Lane’s moto connoisseurs roll.
Hong Kong-based Angry Lane is a workshop whose custom projects deserve way more attention than they actually receive. A full decade has passed since the garage was co-founded by Guillaume and Ben Barras – two Frenchmen with great taste, sheer dedication and an eye for detail. Their skills complement each other like red wine and Roquefort cheese, often leading to some extraordinary results.
As the years went by, the Barras brothers grew increasingly ambitious with every build, giving them the confidence to tackle new styles and crazier design ideas. Now, there’s nothing too extreme about the reworked Yamaha SR500 shown above, but the lengthy list of tailor-made adjustments is definitely worthy of a wholesome round of applause!
Starting with a 1999 model, the French expats worked their magic to create an understated head-turner that was later dubbed “Grey Power Cafe.” As far as the performance enhancements are concerned, Ben and Guillaume had the donor’s single-cylinder mill bored out in preparation for new pistons, thus increasing its displacement to 540cc.
The engine’s compression ratio was also boosted to a more respectable 10.0:1, while its oil pump, valve springs and camshaft have all been replaced with higher-spec aftermarket items. For optimized airflow, the Angry Lane duo proceeded to install Spark pipework and a Mikuni TM40 carburetor topped with K&N air filtration technology.
In the suspension sector, Yamaha’s fiend was treated to Wilbers fork internals and a youthful set of YSS shock absorbers. Gone is the OEM front brake setup, making way for a drilled single-disc arrangement that’s coupled with a Brembo caliper. Those seven-spoke wheels hail from an earlier model of the SR500 lineup, and their rims are hugged by Bridgestone’s premium Battlax BT-45 rubber.
Angry Lane browsed through Omega Racer’s catalog to obtain that classy Norton Manx-style fuel chamber, but the front fender, solo saddle and aluminum tail section have all been fabricated in-house. The finishing touches come in the forms of Motogadget instrumentation, aftermarket clip-ons and a quick-action throttle, as well as an LSL headlamp with retro vibes.
