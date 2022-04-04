1988 Chevy Camaro Has Rear-Fitted ZZ632 and Digital Hoonigan Carbon Fiber Dreams

Fans of the 2021 SEMA Show lovingly remember that edition for being a real-world affair all over again, as well as for some of the mind-blowing creations that graced the event. And some aficionados will also do something 3D about their favorites.
After presenting us with a CGI-modernized Buick Riviera GS that sprung back to a tasty yet aggressive lifestyle, Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, had decided to invest most of his spare time into learning 3D. As per his words, he can “do some new cool stuff, but boy it’s a huge learning curve.”
However, it seems that after first dabbling with his artist logo, now it is finally the right time to highlight the author’s crazy ideas for the third-generation Chevy Camaro that was placed right beside the oversized branding in the first post embedded below. Well, even if the crimson/gray (is that carbon fiber?!) ‘Maro seems directly snatched from a time capsule photographed with the late 1980s technology, do give him a hall pass. This is his first 3D rendering and even the author only considers it “decent enough to present.”
Well, some pixel masters (especially those who think quantity beats quality) still have trouble with 2D creations, so we will give this project our hall pass. After all, the mind-numbing idea is outrageous enough to get muscle car enthusiasts stoked, even if the technical challenges probably make it just wishful thinking.
So, inspired by last year’s SEMA 2021 Hoonigan 1988 Chevy Camaro ZZ632/1000, this is a 1,004 horsepower third-generation GM muscle car featuring a rear-mounted monster crate V8 engine! The silliness, the LOL potential cannot even begin to describe it. However, when you try something completely new, it is always best to go out of your comfort zone, right?
Besides, if a Chevy El Camino with the rear-mounted ZZ632 was once considered the mother of all digital engine swaps, this one should also be allowed as a candidate for the title of "father of all virtual swaps," in my humble opinion...
