California Billionaire Quietly Sells His Secretive Superyacht With a Unique 16.5-Foot Pool

Superyachts worth hundreds of millions can sometimes stay on the market for years before finding a new owner, so it’s not surprising that the sale of a prestigious yacht, one of the largest in the world, would make headlines. But this was an in-house deal, so the new owner and the asking price are unknown.
Infinity was mysterious from the moment it was launched, in 2015, until its recent sale. One of the largest models ever built by the prestigious Oceanco (it’s 291-foot/89-meter-long) it was allegedly owned by California billionaire Eric Smidt. Harbor Freight Tools is one of those classic American companies that started out as a local family-owned business and ended up becoming a multibillion-dollar empire. Smidt was also at the center of a controversial scandal, after his father, founder of the company, sued him for taking money from the business and using to “finance his own lavish style,” Forbes reports.
Infinity seems to have fit in perfectly with this type of lifestyle. One of the largest yachts in the world, designed by world-famous brands such as Espen Oeino, Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, and David Kleinberg, this pleasure craft is dripping with luxury. Its design seems to be centered around the owner primarily, as it boasts an opulent owner’s suite on the upper deck, with private balconies, a terrace, plus its own lounge and jacuzzi. Also, this lounge converts into a cinema.
According to Burgess, which completed the recent sale, Infinity’s most stunning feature is the circular swimming pool with a 16.5-foot (5 meters) diameter, located on the main deck aft. Surrounded by seats, it’s also adjacent to the premium indoor wellness area that includes a beauty salon and a gym. Up to ten guests can be accommodates in six other cabins, while the beautiful vessel travels to the most exotic destinations, thanks to its transatlantic range of 6,000 nautical miles (6,900 miles/11,000 km).
Since it was exclusively used by its owner until now, and was sold in an in-house deal, Infinity remains mostly hidden for the public. It’s unknown how much the billionaire owner asked for this pure-breed beauty, but most likely he will soon replace it with an even more spectacular model.
Infinity seems to have fit in perfectly with this type of lifestyle. One of the largest yachts in the world, designed by world-famous brands such as Espen Oeino, Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design, and David Kleinberg, this pleasure craft is dripping with luxury. Its design seems to be centered around the owner primarily, as it boasts an opulent owner’s suite on the upper deck, with private balconies, a terrace, plus its own lounge and jacuzzi. Also, this lounge converts into a cinema.
According to Burgess, which completed the recent sale, Infinity’s most stunning feature is the circular swimming pool with a 16.5-foot (5 meters) diameter, located on the main deck aft. Surrounded by seats, it’s also adjacent to the premium indoor wellness area that includes a beauty salon and a gym. Up to ten guests can be accommodates in six other cabins, while the beautiful vessel travels to the most exotic destinations, thanks to its transatlantic range of 6,000 nautical miles (6,900 miles/11,000 km).
Since it was exclusively used by its owner until now, and was sold in an in-house deal, Infinity remains mostly hidden for the public. It’s unknown how much the billionaire owner asked for this pure-breed beauty, but most likely he will soon replace it with an even more spectacular model.