Luxury Interiors Tycoon’s Fresh Superyacht Overcame Obstacles, Ready to Dazzle

Although it wasn’t hit as hard as other industries, the world of luxury yacht building still faced serious blows during the pandemic, which caused major delays in delivering the luxury toys to their owners. Starting this year, we are seeing some of the vessels that were completed during those challenging times enter the yacht charter market.
“Resilience” seems like a name that’s a bit too serious for something that is meant to be the most relaxing floating mansion for millionaires’ vacations. But it was specifically chosen by its owner, according to the manufacturer, to reflect the hard work and commitment of the entire team who managed to bring it to life despite all the obstacles of the last two years. The Resilience project started back in 2017 and was completed last year.
The builder is ISA Yachts, a famous brand of Palumbo Superyachts, and the owner is a rather discrete millionaire, Geoff Wilding. Still, you can’t stay away from the spotlight when you show up on board a 212-foot (65 meters) superyacht at the famous St Barthes, for New Year’s Eve, together with all the other famous ultra-rich people.
Making a fortune with a carpet and flooring products business might not seem very glamorous, but it is when you’re a provider for the UK’s Royal family. And Wilding’s Victoria Carpets even supplied the red carpet for Prince William’s and Kate Middleton’s royal wedding.
Brimming with Italian sophistication, Resilience turns heads with its “midnight blue” hull and majestic silhouette. Enrico Gobbi created a very modern interior, mixing a nautical color palette with a lot of glass and steel. The six cabins plus one that’s convertible include a master suite on the main deck, with impressive fold-down balconies, his and her bathrooms and an office, as well as a VIP cabin on the upper deck, with access to its own terrace.
One swimming pool wasn’t enough, so there’s a second one with a countercurrent system. Guests can also enjoy a massage room, a Turkish bath and a gym, in addition to the elegant salon with a dining area that can be closed off with sliding glass doors. The lounge on the sun deck also becomes an outdoor cinema, and the varied selection of water toys includes jet skis and Italian-made tenders.
It's a rare opportunity to enjoy such a fresh superyacht, so paying $555,000 per week, according to the Edmiston listing, doesn’t seem exaggerated – Resilience is a perfect fit for indulging vacations.
