Horizon Yachts Unveils the PC68, a Luxury Catamaran With Flexible Deck Space

Horizon Yachts has recently added a new catamaran to its multi-hulled PowerCat (PC) fleet. Introduced at the Palm Beach International Boat Show over the weekend, the new PC68 features an ultra-spacious interior packed with amenities, making it ideal for extended cruises.
The 68-ft (21-meter) catamaran has a four-stateroom configuration. With a 24.6 ft (7.49-meter) beam, owners will benefit from plenty of space onboard and can add an open-plan salon or an on-deck master stateroom forward. They can also opt for an open or enclosed sky lounge.
The vessel features a unique folding stern element that allows guests to access the swim platform. In fact, the whole design of the PC68 focuses on easy access. The catamaran includes walkaround side decks that connect to a lounging area positioned forward, as well as an impressive seating area with convertible dinettes.
The on-deck master stateroom option has the full-beam master stateroom placed forward on the main deck, with the salon and galley aft. The open-plan layout, on the other hand, provides a large salon area with seating and entertainment space forward.
In this configuration, passengers will be accommodated below in two king ensuite staterooms positioned forward to the hull and two convertible twin-to-king ensuite cabins to the aft.
This model's extended flybridge offers plenty of space that can be used for relaxation or socializing. The skylounge and the boat deck are filled with amenities. These areas include a BBQ station, chest freezer, and a bar with an icemaker. Moreover, the PC68 has enough room to house a 17-foot (5-meter) tender.
In terms of performance, Horizon didn't reveal much, except that the PC68 will be equipped with two MAN engines capable of producing 850 each.
More information should follow as the vessel makes its official debut at the 2023 Horizon Yachts Open House in Taiwan. The shipyard added that the first PC68 is expected to feature an open-plan salon.
