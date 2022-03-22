"High Fashion" Globas Explorer Class Superyacht Is Up for Grabs for Around $23.4 Million

Folks, the yachting industry is known for ensuring superyacht owners keep their identities a secret, and Globas is a ship whose owner will remain a mystery. What won't be an enigma, on the other hand, is the level of luxury, style, and capability that you, yes, you can access by buying this explorer superyacht. If you have 22 million EUR (around 24.3 million USD).
The best way to help you understand what you can expect for this sort of cash is to point out a bit about the team involved in creating this ship. Sanlorenzo, the one and only crew responsible for Globas, is an Italian shipyard that has been active in this industry since 1958. In those years, the yard has completed around 1000 yachts, each expressing their owners' custom tastes for life.
For Globas, the interior, exterior, naval architecture, and construction are all peak Italian luxury and taste. Overall, this yacht comes in with a length of 42.78 m (140.4 ft), includes a beam of 8.8 m (28.9 ft) at its widest, and will display a draft up to 2.5 m (8.2 ft) below the water's surface.
ship is designed to yield impressive aft deck space. The purpose? Simply bring along as much gear and toys as possible while delivering the necessary space for social gatherings. You can spot a sailing yacht, cabin cruiser, and crew tender. All that's launched by a crane that can handle up to 4 tons. At the front of the ship, jet skis and other smaller gear are also spotted. This might also be a good time to mention that features like a barbeque area, gym, entertainment lounges, and recessed beach club.
The remaining exterior spaces are destined for nothing more than lounging, enjoying a cocktail, or indulging in lavish dinner parties. However, I want to attract your attention to the sun deck, a place to work on your tan, enjoy a dip in a jacuzzi, dine, alfresco style, and grab a drink from the bar. If shade is needed, just let a crew member know, and you've got it.
As for the interior of the ship, aside from being able to accommodate 12 guests, the styling is a blend of Italian and British trends meant to yield a "high fashion" feel. Premiere woods, semiprecious metals, and textiles create inviting interior spaces illuminated by both ample natural light and recessed LEDs. Adding even more style and appeal are furnishings from Minotti, Georgetti, and Porada; do have a look at the video below for a very detailed walkthrough. Guest cabins receive the same luxurious treatments.
Ensuring that you reach your destination safely and efficiently, Caterpillar has been called upon and is providing two 1,319 HP engines that propel Globas along at speeds upwards of 16 knots (18.4 mph). Even though cruising speed is set at 14 knots (16.1 mph), if dropped down to 11 knots (12.7 mph), the ship will access its maximum range of 4,000 nautical miles (4,603 miles). In short, what makes Globas the sort of ship that deserves your attention isn't that it costs 24.3 million USD; it's what it offers for that sort of money.
So, if you happen to have 24.3 million USD lying around, you can reach out to a yacht broker like Camper & Nicholsons and a couple of others and pick up Globas for yourself. If you play your cards right, you can do what most other yacht owners choose and transform it into a vessel you can charter to people looking to dip their toes in the millionaire lifestyle.
