Horizon Launches First FD75 Yacht With an Enclosed Sky Lounge

Taiwanese shipyard Horizon Yachts announced that its FD75 entry-level fast-displacement hull was recently sold in Australia. This is the first FD75 model to feature an enclosed sky lounge or Skyline or configuration.
Built for Australian owners, the 78-ft (24-meter) yacht comes with a three-stateroom layout, which includes a full-beam master suite and two guest suites on the lower deck.
On the main aft deck, passengers can enjoy a large area designed for al fresco dining. And if they prefer to spend their time indoors, they can simply go to the main salon, which connects to the aft deck.
There, guests will find both a lounging area and a space with a country-kitchen-style galley that stretches 20.4 ft (6.2 meters) on the beam located forward. The galley is separated from the master suite by a slatted feature wall and can be reached by the owners via stairs.
Perhaps one of the most intriguing features of this yacht model is the enclosed sky lounge located on the upper deck. Passengers can access this area by using the floating interior staircase in the main salon. Here, they’ll find a lounge area and a helmstation with window-side lounge seating.
The vessel’s interior features the iconic signature of Dutch design studio Cor D. Rover, and it has elements added by the owners who worked in collaboration with Horizon. They wanted a ”sophisticated and modern” interior. Therefore, the owners decided to use Acacia wood and Michelangelo marble stonework.
On the lower deck, the yacht comes with a large washroom and two extra cabins with en suites positioned next to the engine room.
While it does not qualify as a superyacht, the FD75 still packs the luxe amenities you’d find on one. People can find relaxation on the beach club where they can enjoy the lounge space. There is a sun lounge on the foredeck, and there’s also room for a tender aft.
