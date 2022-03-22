Horizon Launches Custom 80-Foot Amphib Superyacht With Touch-and-Go Helipad

Taiwanese shipyard Horizon Yachts has recently launched the sixth hull of its FD80 superyacht. Designed for an American owner, this custom 80-foot (24-meters) model comes with a touch-and-go helipad on the boat deck – a first for the FD80.
Commissioned by a first-time Horizon owner, this model features a four-room layout, and it's packed with amenities. It includes a large aft deck with a lounge area where passengers can relax and socialize. This deck also has a separate dining table that can seat eight. From the outside, people can easily access the main salon, which features a dayhead aft to port as well as a comfortable L-shaped sofa.
At the opposite end of the deck, there's a breakfast nook that adds charm to the whole space. Forward to this area is the galley, which can be closed off for privacy by a privacy window. The on-deck master ensuite focuses on privacy and offers a large interior space. It has a generous walk-in closet and a skylight that lets natural light bathe the master bedroom.
On the lower deck, there are three ensuite staterooms comprised of two VIPs in the bow and to port and a twin to starboard. From here, guests can access the beach club and get closer to the water. The FD80 includes a swim platform as well to accommodate the yacht's tender (luxury water toys cannot be missed from the whole package).
The most striking feature of this model is the touch-and-go helipad. The owner specified that they wanted the superyacht to include a dedicated space for an aircraft on the upper deck. As a result, Horizon built an FD80 with an enclosed sky lounge configuration and a helipad on the entire aft area of the boat deck. It also added a folding hardtop overhang to prevent the rotor blades from striking any part of the structure.
Named Amphib, the new FD80 is expected to head to its owner later this spring. Once delivered, the luxury superyacht will cruise the Bahamas and the coasts of the U.S.
At the opposite end of the deck, there's a breakfast nook that adds charm to the whole space. Forward to this area is the galley, which can be closed off for privacy by a privacy window. The on-deck master ensuite focuses on privacy and offers a large interior space. It has a generous walk-in closet and a skylight that lets natural light bathe the master bedroom.
On the lower deck, there are three ensuite staterooms comprised of two VIPs in the bow and to port and a twin to starboard. From here, guests can access the beach club and get closer to the water. The FD80 includes a swim platform as well to accommodate the yacht's tender (luxury water toys cannot be missed from the whole package).
The most striking feature of this model is the touch-and-go helipad. The owner specified that they wanted the superyacht to include a dedicated space for an aircraft on the upper deck. As a result, Horizon built an FD80 with an enclosed sky lounge configuration and a helipad on the entire aft area of the boat deck. It also added a folding hardtop overhang to prevent the rotor blades from striking any part of the structure.
Named Amphib, the new FD80 is expected to head to its owner later this spring. Once delivered, the luxury superyacht will cruise the Bahamas and the coasts of the U.S.