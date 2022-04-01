Disney's First Triton-Class Cruise Ship Leaves Its Shed, Prepares for Sea Trials

After almost two years of construction, Disney Wish has finally left its shed at the Meyer Werft shipyard. The massive vessel is now on its way to open water for the first time.
Disney Wish is the latest addition to the Disney Cruise Line family. It's also the first of three in the new Triton class of vessels to emerge from the Meyer Werft. The vessel measures 1,119 feet (341 meters) in length, and it's slightly bigger than Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy.
It can accommodate up to 4,000 passengers in a magical setting that brings iconic characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars to life. Each stateroom is designed to ensure the comfort of passengers of all ages, featuring both an elegant style and subtle accents that reference the fantastic Disney world.
The theme of enchantment, the essence of many beloved Disney stories, will be showcased across the ship's decks, from the magical forest of the Walt Disney Theatre all the way to the Grand Hall, which looks like it came out of a fairytale.
Guests will also be able to enjoy plenty of fun activities, such as the 760-foot (232-meter) slide that drops into a lazy river. Plus, all of the upper decks feature 10 pools and play spaces inspired by Mickey and his friends. There's also a sports court, game floor, and a movie theater that await.
The ship also has an adults-only retreat, which occupies an entire section of its upper decks and offers a high-end lounge that takes you right to the Star Wars galaxy.
These and many more will be available this summer. The Disney Wish is scheduled to begin its maiden voyage on July 14th. These sailings will be followed by three- and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral, Florida, to Disney's private island in the Bahamas.
Currently, Disney Wish is heading to the Netherlands, where it will get ready to begin sea trials.
