Canadian Billionaire’s Former Custom Yacht Is One of the Most Exquisite Floating Mansions

When you grew up in a family that was passionate about boats, and then worked with talented designers for luxury real estate projects, it’s only natural to end up having a custom yacht, built to your exact specifications. But this billionaire yacht owner wants others to enjoy his unique luxury toy as well.
Elly Reisman is one of those billionaires who know a thing or two about boating, having inherited this passion from his father. As one of the wealthiest people in Canada, the real estate developer owned several boats, all built by Italian shipyards, and each one bigger and bolder than the previous.
“On board a yacht you are surrounded by luxury in the middle of nature,” he told Boat International, and the 157-foot (47 meters) Entourage perfectly reflects that. It was the first boat project for interior designer Dragana Maznic, who made the yacht feel as sophisticated, and as welcoming as a penthouse.
The clean, modern look is highlighted by gloss wood, stainless steel, and white leather. It’s also very luminous, thanks to the full-height panoramic windows that were an innovation at the time Entourage was built, in 2014.
In addition to five elegant staterooms, the Admiral yacht features a sauna and a gym on the main deck, and several areas for al-fresco dining. Sliding doors make the main salon feel even more spacious, and guests can enjoy a generous jacuzzi and a well-equipped bar. The vessel is not a monster in terms of performance, boasting a top speed of only 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph) but it was designed for ultimate comfort during family vacations.
Reisman recently sold this pleasure craft that he envisioned himself, because he is ready, in his own words, for “this boat on steroids,” which translates to another upgrade. Still, Entourage remains one of the most coveted luxury charter yachts, which can be enjoyed for $220,000 per week, according to Imperial Yachts. For those with high expectations and refined taste, it would be a great choice.
