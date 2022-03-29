British Airways Gearing up for Green Flights, Received the First Batch of UK-Made SAF

With the aviation industry, as well as more and more governments, willing to invest in green alternatives for zero-emissions flights, the SAF (sustainable aviation jet) sector is also growing fast. Until electric and hydrogen-electric aircraft can be used for regular commercial flights, SAF remains the best option for lowering CO2 levels, and the UK wants to ensure it will play a leading role in this growing sector.
At the end of last year, British Airways announced that it will become the first in the world to used SAF made in the UK to power its flights. Now, it has received the first batch of green fuel made by Phillips 66 Limited. The company claims to be the first one to produce this type of fuel on a large scale in Britain.
At the moment, it’s refining almost half a million liters (132,086 gallons) of sustainable waste feedstock per day, and says that “this is just the beginning.”
Phillips 66 prides itself in being the first in the country to have used waste oils to make renewable fuel, eventually achieving the level of full-scale production. The Phillips 66 Humber Refinery, located near Immingham, is now making tons of SAF, and British Airways will deliver it directly to several airports, including London Heathrow, through the existing pipeline infrastructure.
The airline has purchased enough SAF to power 700 zero-emissions flights between London and New York, adding to the fuel efficiency of the Boeing 787. As a result, more than 100,000 tons of CO2 emissions would be eliminated.
This milestone is just one of the steps that International Airlines Group (IAG), the parent company, is taking towards a green future. The goal is to have 10% of its flights powered by SAF, by the end of the decade.
Also, the fact that British Airways became the first airline in the world to start using SAF made at scale in the UK is a big accomplishment for the country’s aviation industry, aiming for the well-known 2050 net zero target.
