British Billionaire Underpaid for His Superyacht, Turned Into a Floating Adventure Park

Not that many billionaires are perceived by the general public as being genuinely kind-hearted and generous. John Caudwell is certainly one of them – he made his impressive fortune in telecommunications, but is better known for his extensive charitable work, focused on children in need. His superyacht seems to reflect this duality, as it’s both luxurious and friendly.
The British billionaire confessed in an interview with Boat International that he regrets underpaying for the majestic Titania. In 2010, he purchased it at an auction, for €34 million ($37.5 million), which is half of the vessel’s worth, because the original owner, who had organized the auction himself, was eager to let it go. Caudwell is aware of the fact that his superyacht is worth much more, and he also invested heavily in refitting it.
The 239-foot (73 meters) vessel built in 2006 by the world-famous Lurssen brand was turned by Caudwell into a highly-popular charter yacht. Celebrities and even members of the Royal family allegedly enjoyed it, and the tycoon said that he would even give up his own vacationing plans, if a guest needed it at the same time. His intention was to offer a charter yacht that was fun, friendly, and relaxing.
The main feature that expresses that is the luxurious beach club, with a sauna, that also doubles as a nightclub, and that offers access to an impressive selection of water toys, including a waterslide. It’s claimed that this is the largest superyacht waterslide ever built. A well-equipped gym and a second master’s suite were also added during the first refit. All of the seven cabins boast marble en-suite bathrooms and advanced entertainment systems.
What makes Titania great is also its crew, which includes a massage therapist, a personal trainer, and Michelin-trained chefs. Also, despite its massive size, this superyacht cruises comfortably at 16 knots (18.4 mph/29.6 kph).
Combining high luxury with a fun spirit, it’s not surprising that Titania’s weekly charter rates go up to €565,000 ($621,000), according to the Fraser Yachts listing. But any guest onboard thi superyacht would be happy to know that its owner is committed to “giving away most of his wealth to charitable causes.”
