Russian Banking Mogul’s Former Superyacht Blends Opulence With a Troubled Past

As its name suggests, Icon was the first vessel to be rolled out by Icon Yachts, a Dutch-based shipyard that was founded in 2005, by Ton Van Dam and Alex Shnaider. It was the flagship model, built on a 62.5-meter (205 feet) platform. Over the next years, the Dutch company faced several difficulties, until it had to declare bankruptcy, in 2014.That’s when the Russian millionaire Alexander Mazanov, a well-known name in the banking sector, apparently saved the day. Not only did he buy the Icon superyacht (for a much lower price than its estimated value), but bought the company itself out of bankruptcy, according to Yacht Harbour . At the time, Icon had been on the market for several years. Mazanov would later sell the vessel, but throughout this entire time, it continued to be a successful charter yacht for the rich.After a refit, Icon was extended to its current size of 67.5 meters (221 feet), enough to boast extravagant features such as a 5-meter (16.4 feet) glass-bottomed infinity pool, a sauna that’s big enough for six people, a well-equipped gym, and an impressive selection of water toys, including diving equipment.Its generous beach club welcomes those on board with a spacious bar and a lounging area with a TV. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated in its six elegant staterooms.Icon offers a medium range of 4,000 nautical miles (4,600 miles/7,408 km) and can cut through the waves at 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph).Weekly rates for chartering this beautiful superyacht start at €500,000 ($549,000), according to the Fraser Yachts listing – both the shipyard and its first build ended up being successful, after all the turmoil. Icon will most likely continue to be a popular charter luxury vessel for a long time.