Russian Banking Mogul’s Former Superyacht Blends Opulence With a Troubled Past

Smooth sailing doesn’t seem to be in the cards for some superyachts, despite their impressive qualities. Born as the first build of a new, modern Dutch shipyard, this head-turning vessel went from owner to owner, as the shipyard itself experienced difficulties. But this doesn’t make it a less spectacular vacation yacht, ready to charter.
As its name suggests, Icon was the first vessel to be rolled out by Icon Yachts, a Dutch-based shipyard that was founded in 2005, by Ton Van Dam and Alex Shnaider. It was the flagship model, built on a 62.5-meter (205 feet) platform. Over the next years, the Dutch company faced several difficulties, until it had to declare bankruptcy, in 2014.
That’s when the Russian millionaire Alexander Mazanov, a well-known name in the banking sector, apparently saved the day. Not only did he buy the Icon superyacht (for a much lower price than its estimated value), but bought the company itself out of bankruptcy, according to Yacht Harbour. At the time, Icon had been on the market for several years. Mazanov would later sell the vessel, but throughout this entire time, it continued to be a successful charter yacht for the rich.
After a refit, Icon was extended to its current size of 67.5 meters (221 feet), enough to boast extravagant features such as a 5-meter (16.4 feet) glass-bottomed infinity pool, a sauna that’s big enough for six people, a well-equipped gym, and an impressive selection of water toys, including diving equipment.
Its generous beach club welcomes those on board with a spacious bar and a lounging area with a TV. Up to 12 guests can be accommodated in its six elegant staterooms.
Icon offers a medium range of 4,000 nautical miles (4,600 miles/7,408 km) and can cut through the waves at 15 knots (17 mph/27.7 kph).
Weekly rates for chartering this beautiful superyacht start at €500,000 ($549,000), according to the Fraser Yachts listing – both the shipyard and its first build ended up being successful, after all the turmoil. Icon will most likely continue to be a popular charter luxury vessel for a long time.
