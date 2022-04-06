Custom Line's New Navetta 30 Luxury Superyacht Hits the Water

Italian yacht builder Custom Line announced the launch of the seventh hull in the iconic Navetta 30 series. The 93-ft (28-meter) vessel has recently hit the water at the shipyard's facility in Ancona.
This is the second Navetta 30 and the fourth Custom Line superyacht that has touched the water since the beginning of the year. With a beam of 24 ft (7 meters), the new luxury vessel exudes modern elegance. Its timeless exterior, designed by renowned architect Filippo Salvetti, features sharp lines that emphasize its dynamic profile.
It offers three decks with generous stern and bow areas that overlook the turquoise waters. Navetta 30 features large windows in the hull, over 6.5 ft (2 meters) deck headroom, and a spacious sundeck where passengers can enjoy panoramic views.
Speaking of the passengers, the yacht offers guest accommodation in five cabins and crew accommodation in three cabins. The yacht's interior was drawn by Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, and it mirrors the fluid elegance of the exterior. The two spaces appear to blend together, creating a sense of openness.
Packed with amentities, the interior areas have a contemporary design. One of the aesthetic features that the owner wanted to emphasize was the contrast between the brushed teak furniture, door and window frames, and the dark parquet.
Guests will also notice the mosaic bathrooms and nubuck leather, as well as the neutral tones used for the furnishings. The owner also wanted to have a custom study room with a sky bar on the sun deck.
Overall, Navetta 30 is a sporty-chic superyacht that's ideal for offering extended journeys at sea. Although Custom Line hasn't released any details regarding the performance of the new yacht, it's worth noting that the Italian builder's flagship Navetta 30 can achieve a maximum speed of 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph) and cruise at 12 knots (14 mph/22 kph) on 1,036-mile (1,667-km) distances.
