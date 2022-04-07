Senses 62 Solar Catamaran Is a $2.9M Oasis of Tranquility With Trans-Ocean Capabilities

The boating industry is not one to oppose the sustainable revolution, which is why we’re seeing more and more manufacturers shifting toward electric and solar vessels. Dutch builder Soel Yachts is one of them and it’s been in the solar electric boat business since 2016. Its latest model is a 62 ft (18.8 m) eco catamaran built for comfort and touted as an “oasis of tranquility”.
Soel Yachts’ latest pride and joy is the Soel Senses 62, a fully sustainable solar electric yacht that boasts of featuring trans-ocean capabilities. It features a clean, elegant, timeless design, with straight lines and a spacious interior, and can accommodate up to 9 guests and a crew of 3 members. The crew cabin comes with separate access to ensure privacy for the guests.
The Soel Senses 62 has an owner’s cabin, two master bedrooms, and a triple bedroom, all equipped with their own bathroom. There's also a lounge area in the front and the main saloon is in the back, delivering stunning views.
The Netherlands-based manufacturer boasts of its eco catamaran offering relaxing, silent cruises, thanks to its electric motors. Senses 62 is a versatile vessel that comes with two propulsion systems, a Cruise one and a Power one. The former consists of two 100 kW electric motors, a 282 kWh battery, and a 100 kW DC generator. Its Power system consists of two 200 kW electric motors, a larger, 424 kWh battery, and a 150 kW DC generator. While the Cruise propulsion system allows the catamaran to reach a top speed of 10 knots (11.5 mph/18.5 kph), the Power one boosts that speed to 14 knots (16 mph/25.7 kph).
44 solar panels are integrated into the roof of the catamaran, generating 17.6 kWp of solar energy. They also use Soel Yachts’ proprietary cooling system, giving an energy boost of 15 to 20 percent.
When cruising at low speeds, the catamaran boasts of offering an impressive range of up to 263 nautical miles, which is why Soel Yachts says it has “trans-ocean” capabilities.
Soel Senses 62 is not exactly budget-friendly, being priced at around $2.9 million.
