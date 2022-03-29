This $1.5 Million French Catamaran Was Named the Best Bluewater Cruiser of 2022

More powerful and far-reaching than boats, but also more manageable and easier to maneuver than yachts, bluewater cruisers are some of the most popular types of watercraft on the market. For those who want to enjoy a self-sufficient vessel that can easily complete ocean crossings, while still being a comfortable floating home, this award-winning cat has a lot to offer.
The prestigious European Yacht of the Year competition has announced the winners for 2022, ranging from performance yachts to luxury cruisers and family cruisers. Bluewater cruisers are vessels built for long-term open sea cruising. In other words, they need to be self-sufficient over long periods of time, while those on board are practically living on the boat for months at a time.
Outremer’s newest catamaran ticks all the boxes, combining an innovative layout with family-friendly amenities. It just snatched the European Boat of the Year 2022 Award in the Bluewater Cruising category, and it’s not surprising. It’s lightweight and fast, but reveals an interior that resembles luxury homes. “Apart from being the TGV of ocean passages the boat offers the most spacious, open and best integration of the cockpit and salon areas in the market,” said one of the judges at the European Yacht of the Year Awards, according to Yachting World.
The 55-foot (16.7 meters) catamaran powered by two 60 HP engines boasts two main innovations. The tilting helms (or swing helms) offer better visibility and protection from the elements. You can choose a sheltered position in the cockpit, or go for the double bench seat and the unobstructed views. Both the cockpit and the salon were designed for 360-degree views, and the entire vessel was built to enable easy movement around it and easy maneuvering.
The second innovation is the large island in the galley that makes the space feel like a cozy home. It’s a great place where everyone on board can gather around, also offering extra sitting space, thanks to the fold-up shelf.
The Outremer 55 already proved its success on the market as well, with more than 50 already sold. Pricing starts at €1.35 million (almost $1.5 million), but customers can opt for added features that would take this price even higher. Of course, you need deep pockets for an award-winning boat.
