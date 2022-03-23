ZEN50, the First No-Compromise Solar Electric Catamaran, Scheduled to Sail in 2023

The ZEN50 is a fully solar-electric catamaran, and the only production yacht in the world to feature a fully-automated wingsail. The first unit has just been sold to a U.S. owner, ZEN Yachts tells us, and will set sail in 2023, once construction is complete in Barcelona, Spain. Once the first mold is out, construction will start on the second unit.
ZEN stands for Zero Emission Nautic, and the design of the ZEN50 is the work of naval architect Julien Mélot, who aimed to create the perfect vessel for the eco-conscious owner who has already switched to electric in every other aspect of his life. Combining elements from performance catamarans with some of the luxury features of bigger boats, ZEN50 proposes a new approach to clean sailing: fully sustainable, with zero fossil fuels on board.
The ZEN50 measures 15.7 meters (51.5 feet) in total length, and has a beam of 8.4 meters (27.5 feet), offering accommodation for up to 12 guests across six cabins. The interior layout is customizable, but regardless of sleeping berths, it still features plenty of amenities, including a saloon, two wet kitchens and one professional galley, three dining areas, and plenty of lounges. Additional options are varied and also electric, chargeable by the mothership, including an e-water scooter, e-foil, electric jet boards, electric water maker, and a dive compressor.
kind of excess you see on a superyacht. It’s still comfortable and stylish, and luxurious to a certain extent. This kind of restraint is on purpose, too, because the focus with ZEN50 is on delivering the world’s first “no-compromise” yacht in terms of sustainable sailing.
“The majority of solar catamarans currently on the market are equipped with a large generator, making them de facto hybrid diesel-solar-electric boats. They offer great speeds in a variety of conditions but are less eco-friendly than true zero-emission vessels,” Mélot explains. “We wanted the ZEN to be a true solar boat.”
To that end, the ZEN50 features an entire rooftop covered in solar panels, which offer a peak power of 16 kW. Propulsion is achieved by two 40kW brushless DC motors, powered by a 160 kWh lithium battery pack. On solar power only, the ZEN50 can hit top speeds of 10 knots (11.5 mph / 18.5 kph), and a cruising speed for continuous operation of 4.5-5 knots (5-5.7 mph / 8.3-9.2 kph).
The fully-automated semi-rigid wingsail helps with both speed and extended range. It’s an OceanWings32 designed and built by Ayro, based on the Oracle wingsail, and it’s fully automated, so that it’s easy to use even by those who have no particular knowledge of traditional sailing but still want to undertake ocean passage.
With the wingsail deployed, ZEN50 hits top speeds of 14 knots (16 mph /27.7 kph), and a cruising speed for continuous operation of 6 to 10 knots (6.9-11.5 mph / 11-18.5 kph). Range over 24 hours is of 180 nautical miles (207 miles / 333 km).
“Our customers are aware that they will be sailing a performance catamaran with zero emissions,” the company says. ZEN50 allows “those who dream of sailing the oceans with their families to do so without leaving a carbon footprint,” and just enjoy the experience of sailing with a clean conscience.
ZEN Yachts says that the first ZEN50 cat will be ready for zero-emissions sailing in 2023, which probably means that delivery is scheduled then. The identity of the owner has not been made public. No price is offered for the cat, but a larger and somehow similar model from Sunreef Yachts (minus the wingsail) retails for upwards of $8 million. Silent Yachts is also selling solar-electric catamarans of varying sizes, with prices starting at $4.6 million. In other words, a guilt-free conscience doesn’t come cheap, but it’s probably priceless.
