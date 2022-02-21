Ocean Eco 60 Coupe Is the Sportiest Electric Solar Catamaran, Promises a Thrilling Ride

Luxury and sustainability are starting to blend well when it comes to boat building, and several electric catamarans have proven to be successful on the market. The German brand Alva Yachts has already established itself as a prestigious manufacturer of next-generation electric yachts, and its latest model is a great example of how sustainable performance and luxurious comfort can be intertwined.
The new Ocean Eco 60 Coupe is the sportiest model joining the brand’s 60-foot (18 meters) range. Like the previous Eco 60 and Eco 60 Explorer, the Coupe is also an electric solar catamaran, but it combines a sleek, low-profile silhouette with high-performance features and a spacious layout.
In terms of power, it’s propelled by two 250 kW electric motors, powered by a battery pack with a capacity of up to 280 kWh. Its solar panels unfold over 80 square meters (861 square feet), able to provide up to 18 Kwp, which the brand claims to be the best in class.
In addition to an impressive top speed of 20 knots (23 mph/37 kph), the Ocean Eco 60 Coupe also promises virtually limitless autonomy. Complementing the solar panels are two onboard diesel generators that produce up to 2 x 100kW/ DC each, Electrek reports, and the batteries can also be charged onshore, when the vessel is docked. For even better sustainability, customers can opt for methanol fuel cells instead of the diesel generators.
According to Alva Yachts representatives, the innovative catamaran can cruise an entire day without burning any diesel, as long as there’s enough sun, and the speed is kept under five knots (5.7 mph/9 kph). Of course, using both diesel and solar dramatically increases the range up to 2,800 miles (4,500 km).
Stepping inside this sustainable catamaran, the German brand’s minimalistic style and clean design are immediately noticeable. Reflecting its eco-friendly performance, the boat’s interior uses natural materials and natural light, together with the open-space layout, to create a feeling of spaciousness and freedom.
The new Ocean Eco 60 Coupe is set to enter production by the end of this year, and is already available for order.
