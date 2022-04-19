U.S. Media Mogul Parting With His Stunning Twenty-Year-Old Superyacht

Superyachts can live a long, happy life if they are treated with care and well-maintained. Even if it’s been around for over two decades, this large vessel can compete with any younger luxury model and is ready to start a new chapter.
It’s unclear whether media millionaire Jim Gabbert owned Invader right from the start, but back in 2015, his impressive white superyacht could be admired in the Seattle area, where it spent the summer. At that time, the 164-footer (50 meters) was among America’s top 100 yachts.
A media icon in California, Gabbert’s K101 radio station became the most popular one in San Francisco. Like most millionaires, he seems to also be passionate about luxury toys such as massive boats and private planes. Although it spent most of its time in U.S. waters, Invader has an Italian DNA. It was built by the well-known Codecasa shipyard in 1999, but also underwent an extensive refit in 2019, which is why it still looks fresh, modern, and welcoming.
It’s large enough to accommodate ten guests in five cabins, with up to 12 crew members on board also. The master’s suite on the main deck features his-and-her marble bathrooms, a walk-in wardrobe, and an elegant office. According to Burgess, where Invader is listed for sale, the lounge on the upper deck features premium AV systems and a fully-equipped bar. A large jacuzzi, surrounded by raised sun pads on three sides, welcomes guests on the sun deck.
This Codecasa creation was also used as a popular luxury charter yacht, so it’s equipped with an alluring range of water toys.
According to The Business Journals, by 2015 Invader had already completed more than 11 trans-Atlantic crossings, so this superyacht’s performance is unquestionable. It can still hit 17 knots (19.5 mph/31 kph), boasting a range of 5,500 nautical miles (6,300 miles/10,100 km).
Despite the venerable age of both the superyacht and its owner (Gabbert is 86-year-old) it looks like the media millionaire is ready to let this one go. The asking price is undisclosed, but Invader was previously estimated to be worth $40 million.
