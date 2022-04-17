Another Yacht Reached Turkish Waters: Oleg Deripaska's 78 Meter Yacht, Clio

For over a month, the EU and the U.S. have been working tirelessly to sanction Russian oligarchs. Which includes seizing their property. But some of the billionaires tried to outsmart governments, and directed their property in international waters, like Oleg Deripaska.
At the beginning of March, both the EU and the U.S. have been seizing property from Russian oligarchs with close ties with leader Vladimir Putin. And they have seized a lot of yachts, including the world’s largest, Dilbar, and more.
And many Russian billionaires have been trying hard to get their yachts and superyachts away from Europe or U.S., most of them moving them into Turkish waters. For example, Roman Abramovich’s megayachts, Solaris and Eclipse, are currently in Turkish waters.
And now Oleg Deripaska seems to follow the same pattern for a yacht linked to him, the 78-m yacht, Clio. The founder of Russian aluminum giant Rusal has also received sanctions from the U.S., EU, and Britain.
According to a Reuters witness, the 73-meter (287 ft) yacht Clio arrived off the coast of Gocek in the Aegean coastal provide of Mugla on Saturday, April 16. The yacht, which bears a Cayman Islands flag, is currently in a bay off Gocek.
The vessel was built in 2004 by Lurssen, with design from Espen Oeino for the exterior, and Donald Starkey for its interior.
It's powered by two MTU engines which take it to a top speed of 18 knots (21 mph/ 33 kph) and a cruise speed of 16 knots (18 mph/ 30 kph). The yacht has a range of 5,000 nautical miles (5,754 mi/ 9,260 kph).
The luxury yacht has enough space for 18 guests in nine cabins, with a crew of 21 members. According to SuperYachtFan, it's estimated at $65 million.
Besides the main yacht, it also comes with a shadow vessel called Sputnik, which has a crew of 26. Yacht Clio used to bear the name of Queen K, but, despite the name change, there was no change in owners.
