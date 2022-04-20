Magical Tiny Home in the Forest Reveals a Japanese-Inspired Interior With an Indoor Swing

Treehouses are part of many people’s childhood memories. What if that magic could be recreated in a form that is both sophisticated and sustainable? A lovely cabin-like tiny home in the forest proves that it’s possible.
After having experienced living in a treehouse as part of a project about an international community, documentary photographer Mike Belleme was inspired to create a similar tiny home for himself. His vision was brought to life by Shelter Collective, a studio located in Asheville, North Carolina. This is how the Nook was born – a 400-square foot (37 square meters) dwelling that seamlessly blends the whimsical spirit of treehouses with a Japanese and Scandinavian-inspired esthetic.
The designers told Treehugger that the main goal was to maximize the efficiency of the available space. The Nook is developed vertically and it boasts unusually large windows that make the space seem wider. It’s fully-equipped for accommodating two people, and it also reveals some unexpected “treats.” One of them is a minimalistic, wooden swing on the inside, instead of outside.
The other ones are two lofts that are not meant for sleeping. The bedroom is on the ground level, but the tiny home includes a media loft and a tea loft. The first one offers a great views of the rest of the house and is perfect for movie nights. The second one is a Zen area inspired by the traditional Japanese tea ceremony, and even features an artisanal tea caddy.
The Nook was also built with sustainability in mind. The wood that was salvaged from around the site was used for built-in pieces of furniture and trimmings, while several of the items around the house were bought second-hand. The cabin is well insulated, with an efficient on-demand system for hot water. Also, the Nook sits on piers, in order to avoid any damage to the nearby mature trees.
Belleme created a dream home in the middle of the forest, but he’s not keeping it hidden. Others can enjoy this magical cabin as well, since it’s available for short-term rental in Swannanoa, North Carolina.
