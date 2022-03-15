Japanese Company Builds a 3D-Printed Futuristic Tiny Home in Less Than 24 Hours

The health crisis that shook the world over the last two years has made it clear that people are interested in flexible living solutions perhaps more than ever before. Whether mobile or not, tiny homes are increasingly popular for their multiple advantage, including lower costs. A Japanese company took things to the next level, with a futuristic dwelling that can be set up in no time, at the cost of a “budget-friendly” new car.
There are plenty of design concepts that seem revolutionary, but few of them turn into palpable solutions. This futuristic Sphere is one of the lucky few. The 3D-printed house concept was introduced last year by a Japanese company called Serendix Partners. The pod-shaped project came as no surprise, since Serendix was the winner of NASA’s 3D-Printed Habitat Challenge, back in 2015.
But what’s even more impressive is that Serendix recently demonstrated that it can build one of its Spheres in less than 24 hours – 23 hours and 12 minutes, to be exact. That’s how long it took to complete a 3D-printed house at the factory of Hyakunen Jutaku, a residential construction firm located in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture. Japan Today reports that it only took three hours to assemble the house, after 3D-printing the 20-metric ton (20,000 kg) frame made of reinforced concrete.
Painting the exterior was actually the part that took the longest, and the manufacturer hopes that an increased automation of that process will cut the building time even more – the Sphere could be brought to life in just a few hours, in the future. No details about the interior were revealed, so it’s unclear whether that’s included or not in the estimated building time. But it’s important to note that despite its minimalistic design, the Sphere also complies with Japanese earthquake and European insulation standards.
Covering only 10 square meters (107.6 square feet), the Sphere might not be the most comfortable tiny home, but it’s good enough for a vacation home, a camping cabin, or even relocation shelter in case of a disaster. After having successfully demonstrated how fast it can be built, the Japanese company is ready to sell Spheres through various partners. As for the price, it was meant to be affordable, adding up to three million yen, which is around $26,000. But saving all that time that construction time is priceless.
