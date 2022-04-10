LeShaun Gives Us a Tour of Her Jewel Zen Glam Tiny Home, a Converted Roadmaster Toy Hauler

She is best known for being the irresistible female voice on LL Cool J’s “Doin It” hit song, she is a triple platinum recording artist, and she used to live in a 2,700 sq ft (250 sq m) home. Now the rapper lives in an equally glamorous tiny home that cost her around $25,000 to be converted into the jewel it is today.
That’s right, LeShaun’s tiny home is called Jewel and it is based on a Roadmaster toy hauler. The artist bought the RV in 2020 and turned it into a cozy home that offers her 200 sq ft (18.5 sq m) of space. This 24 ft (7.3 m) long house on wheels looks nothing like it did when she purchased it, but after a lot of dedication, work, and an investment of around $25,000, the tiny house was converted into an inviting miniature palace.
As explained in the tour she offered via Tiny House Giant Journey, LeShaun did most of the work herself, from design to actually building the motorhome. The tiny house is parked in an RV park in Las Vegas and, aside from its reduced dimensions, the house looks as homey and relaxing as they get, both in and out. There’s a Zen vibe surrounding Jewel, with the tiny home offering plenty of chill spaces. There’s an “outside living room” with plenty of vegetation, lounge chairs, a table, a freezer, and a TV, so that the artist can just kick back and relax.
A dining room lounge presents itself right as you step inside the mobile home and it is equipped with a modified loveseat and a lot of throw pillows.
LeShaun spent a lot of time decorating her Jewel, so you can find a lot of paintings, framed photos, little statues, and other such ornaments. The owner describes the style of her tiny home as zen glam.
Jewel’s fully equipped kitchen comes with Ikea upper cabinets, which are light and LeShaun preferred them because they are available in various configurations. There’s also a deep laundry sink instead of a kitchen one, and all your typical appliances, from a large Dometic fridge/freezer to a microwave and even an air fryer.
The bathroom comes with gold fixtures, a sink, a toilet, and a shower.
Jewel also has enough space for a generous bedroom/boudoir/office, where you can also see an antique phone on the wall and a few old cameras, because she likes to collect this sort of items.
You can take a more in-depth tour of LeShaun’s tiny home Jewel in Tiny House Giant Journey’s video below.
