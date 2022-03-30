Urban Park Studio Is a Chic Tiny Home That Doubles as a Mobile Office

For those working from home, a small office offers a quiet space away from any distractions. Add some wheels to it, and you can take your work with you on the road, all while enjoying the comfort and peace that you need.
Meet Urban Park Studio, a tiny home on wheels designed by the skilled team from Tru Form Tiny. The Oregon-based builder is known for creating stunning mobile dwellings that fit every customer’s needs.
This model was also custom-designed for a new owner, and it’s meant to be used as “a home office, a studio apartment or an addition to their existing home.” It could work as a permanent home too, but you’d have to really simplify your lifestyle since this construction measures 18 ft (5.4 meters) in length and it’s 11 ft (3.3 meters) wide.
It offers 248 sq feet (24 sq meters) of living space, and it comes with a beautiful kitchenette, a small living room, a bathroom, and a lofted bedroom. On the outside, the owner wanted to add custom decking and stairs, two entryways, and plenty of windows that let the light fill up the interior areas.
On the inside, this tiny home features white painted wood walls and tile flooring. The open-style kitchen has a sink, a wooden countertop, a small refrigerator, an induction cooktop, and several drawers and shelves for storage.
The living room has an L-shaped sofa placed in front of a small coffee table. There’s also an electric fireplace positioned between the kitchen and this area. Above is the bedroom, which can be accessed via a custom-built ladder.
The bathroom comes with a surprisingly large shower, a toilet, and a nice vanity. A full-height hallway closet with a pair of drawers can be used for storage. This tiny house also includes a mini-split air-conditioning system. It's truly a small dwelling, but it could double as a great home office.
Tru Form says that pricing for the Urban Park Studio starts at $87,500.
