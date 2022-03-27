The Château Tiny House Is Surprisingly Big and Cozy, Can Sleep Six People

Let’s face it: tiny living is not everyone’s cup of tea. These mobile habitats are ideal for those that look for a mix between an adventurous lifestyle and homelike comfort. And to find that balance doesn’t mean sacrificing as much as you might think. Some tiny houses push the limits of tiny living to maximize both function and comfort.
Case in point: the Château, a tiny house that doesn’t feel tiny at all. This home was designed by Uncharted Tiny Homes, a skilled builder based in Pheonix, Arizona. Over the years, the team from Uncharted Tiny Homes has created several stunning constructions tailored to the owner’s needs. The Château is one of its bigger models that can actually sleep up to six people.
Built on a triple-axle trailer, this dwelling measures 34 ft (10.3 meters) in length, and it’s 3 ft (10 meters) wide. It comes with 420 sq ft (39 sq meters) of interior space. Sure, it’s not your regular-sized home, but it still packs a lot into that square footage. That means it includes a large kitchen, a living room, a private downstairs bedroom, a residential-sized bathroom, and a sleeping loft.
This area includes wooden countertops and plenty of cupboards, shelves, and drawers for storage. Next to the kitchen is the living room, which was turned into the ideal spot for relaxation. It has a sofa that can be converted into a bed to comfortably sleep two adults. The convertible sofa is placed in front of an electric fireplace, which has a TV mounted above.
A few steps ahead, the builder included a small office that features a desk and two floating shelves. The bathroom is located at the rear of this tiny home, and it can be accessed via a custom movable barn door that features a built-in ladder. Inside, the bathroom has room for a shower, and a stackable washer and dryer. There's also a sink that is positioned underneath a beautiful round mirror and a composting toilet.
Getting back to the barn door with the incorporated ladder – it’s a clever design idea that allows the owners to get to the loft. There, you’ll see that Uncharted Tiny Homes added two beds and two nightstands.
Overall, the Château is a beautiful tiny house on wheels designed as a permanent home for a big family or for those who just want a spacious mobile habitat. This dwelling also includes an AC unit and a 40-gallon (182-liter) freshwater tank. All of the appliances (including the AC) can rely on solar power to function since this construction is equipped with an off-grid solar package.
The team included a walk-through video of the model, which shows you what this tiny home is all about. This custom model costs approximately $150,000, but the price for the Château starts at $105,000. It’s important to note that pricing can either go up or down, depending on the materials, appliances, and finishes chosen by the customer.
