This Modern Tiny Home With Split-Loft Offers Fantastic Views

Not everyone likes big houses. Some prefer smaller dwellings that are not only easier to maintain but they're equipped to provide a comfortable stay. Add to that some wheels, and you have your own custom mobile home that offers all the freedom that you need.
Park Model Homes has recently presented its popular Grand Teton tiny home. It's a modern unit that measures 33.3 ft (10.1 meters) in length, and it's 12 ft (3.6 meters) wide. It has a farmhouse interior that offers up to 399 sq ft (37 sq meters) of living space.
Once you step inside, you're bound to see a living room that provides incredible views. The rounded front bay windows let plenty of natural light bathe this area, and they make the interior somehow blend with the exterior. The custom house shown by Park Model Homes doesn't have any furniture in the living room, but you can get an idea of how big this space is. It could easily fit a table, a sofa, and a recliner.
Next, you'll find a kitchen complete with the necessary appliances, furniture, and finishings. That includes a generous countertop, a farmhouse sink, a dishwasher, and a movable island. It also comes with plenty of cupboards and storage space, a stove, a microwave, and a pantry.
This particular Grand Teton model doesn't have a washer/drier combo. But, since these models are highly customizable, the owner can choose to add one if necessary. The bathroom is not that spacious, but it does have a sink with medicine cabinets (all fitted with mirrors), a corner shower, and, of course, a toilet with an extended countertop above ideal for storage.
One interesting feature that you'll see on this unit is that it has two bedrooms and a split loft. One bedroom is going to be downstairs while the other will be lofted. The downstairs bedroom has a drop-floor, and it fits a queen-size mattress. Thanks to this drop-down design, the loft has exceptional ceiling clearance.
Overall, it's a beautiful tiny home filled with amenities. Park Model Homes didn't mention the price for the Grand Teton. Since the model can be customized, costs would differ from customer to customer.
