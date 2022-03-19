Smaller Than 20 Feet, This Adorable Tiny Home Reveals a Truly Ingenious Layout

The formidable popularity of tiny houses these past few years, which doesn’t show any signs of dimming, is confirmed by the fact that young companies specializing in custom tiny homes have become highly successful in a very short time and can hardly keep up with the demand. Founded in 2015, by a couple of young entrepreneurs who had each previously built their own tiny homes, the French manufacturer Baluchon has yet to launch an unsuccessful model.
A handful of enthusiastic, young people, together with the Australian Shepherd named Apex represent the Baluchon team. At their atelier near Nantes, in the west of France, they welcome customers and together they make tiny home dreams come true.
As they beautifully put it, a tiny home is not just a dwelling, but a self-portrait, which is why it must be entirely customized. They also believe in living in harmony with the environment, so the Baluchon models use natural, locally-sourced materials as much as possible.
When it comes to mobile homes in general, Europeans seem to prefer quality over quantity, and not just because of the regulations regarding the size of these traveling houses. You don’t see that many super-size tiny homes here, like some in the U.S., but what stands out is the exquisite attention for the design, style, and functionality of these lovely houses on wheels. And Baluchon’s most recent model, the Kalzennig, is no exception.
tiniest homes, with a total length of not even 20 feet (six meters). This might look discouraging, but it’s amazing what the Baluchon team has done with this limited space. A small family could live inside, because it doesn’t have just one, but two bedrooms, and even a sofa bed that comes in handy when guests are visiting.
The main bedroom offers a beautiful view thanks to the generous windows. True, there’s only enough space for the bed and a small shelf, but the beautifully-decorated wall and the spotlights create the perfect ambiance. The other bedroom is smaller, meant as a children’s room.
One of the most interesting things about the Kalzennig is that the two rooms are connected by a net – an ingenious solution for mobility, without taking any extra space. Plus, this netted transition area can double as a safe but fun play area for the kids.
Downstairs is the living area, where a projection screen is the perfect replacement for a TV, great for movie nights with friends. In front of the couch, two foldable wooden tables are flexible enough for various uses. They can be used as a larger dining table for the whole family or, for example, one person can have breakfast at one table, while somebody else is working on their laptop at the other table.
The cozy kitchen is still big enough to integrate a generous fridge/freezer, a sink, an oven with a four-burner stove, and cabinets for food storage. The bathroom is further down the hallway, adjacent to the kitchen. It’s really small, but it still manages to integrate the essentials, including a shower of just 80x100 cm (31.4x 39 inches).
Like all of the Baluchon creations, this new tiny home is a head-turner in terms of style as well, despite its limited space. Built on a double-axle trailer, with a spruce frame and cedar cladding, the Kalzennig boasts a light blue aluminum rooftop, and the minimalistic contrast between the light blue and the natural wood color is kept throughout the entire house.
The wood gives the home a cabin-inspired look, while the clever layout and generous flow of natural light increase the feeling of spaciousness. The walls are insulated with a mix of natural fibers, including hemp, cotton, and linen.
