Modern Meets Minimal in This Chic Verve Lux Tiny House

The tiny house lifestyle is all about downsizing. And when it comes to that, people often think that they have to give up the comfort associated with a big home. However, smaller square footage doesn't necessarily mean compromising comfort.
And the Verve Lux tiny home stands as proof. It was built by Oregon-based Tru Form Tiny, a family-run business that has under the belt more than 50 years of experience in constructing residential homes. So far, Tru Form has put together more than 100 tiny houses, each carefully designed to fulfill the customers' desires.
The Verve Lux is the smallest build in the company's travel trailer series. It measures just 16 ft (4.8 meters) in length, and it features a living room, a kitchen, and a bathroom. The team from Tru Form cleverly added an optional toilet bump-out over the trailer tongue, which extends the interior space by two feet (0.6 meters).
On the outside, both have an exterior that combines paneling with reveal trim and wooden accents, mixing the modern look with rustic touches. There's also a steel and cedar drop-down deck. However, many of the standard features on the Verve Lux will be add-ons for the simpler model, such as the detachable awning.
Once you set foot inside this tiny home on wheels, you'll see an open concept living area, with a large kitchen that comes with a drop-down table, a sink, a two-burner electric cooktop, and an under-counter refrigerator. This area has plenty of cabinets and shelves for storage, and it includes a generous closet too.
Next to it is the living room, which can be easily turned into a bedroom thanks to the convertible sofa bed. The owner will also have the option of installing a bed with a hydraulic lift and storage area underneath. Right across from the bed will be an elevator TV or another storage space, depending on the option chosen.
The tiny home has windows on all of its sides. But the living room and the kitchen benefits from larger ones that let the natural light bathe the interior. When the sun goes down, the dimmable lights in the ceiling can set up the right ambiance. The interior combines modern elements with minimalist aesthetics, adding to the cozy vibe of the space.
This chic home can also handle the changing of the seasons since it has rigid insulation in its ceiling and floors. Moreover, it has two electric heaters installed (one in the bathroom and one in the main living space).
The construction is highly customizable and can be designed to match the taste of the customer. The owners can choose to add an exterior porch light, wooden front steps, window shades, or a skylight. They can also select the desired finishes and overall style of their tiny home.
Pricing for the 16-ft (4.8) Verve Lux starts at $76,900, while the one for the Verve begins at $64,900.
