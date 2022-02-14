Legend Two Tiny Home Gets Shipped Fully-Equipped, Aims to Enable a Smarter Lifestyle

Tiny, affordable, with a modern design and cutting-edge technology such as a proprietary AI assistant, and more. These are Nestron’s next-gen, prefabricated houses in a nutshell, aiming to enable a smarter lifestyle.
Nestron is relatively new on the market, founded in 2017, but if you’re into tiny living, you’ve most likely heard about it by now. The company is based in Singapore, but also has offices in other parts of Asia, such as China and Malaysia. It specializes in making tiny houses that stand out through their pragmatic, modern, and smart design.
The manufacturer offers two lines of models: Cube and Legend, and we already covered all the Cube models: Cube One, Cube Two, and Cube Two X. The Legend series also comes in three versions: Legend One, Legend Two, and Legend Two X. We’re going to focus on the Legend Two model in this article, as the company finally released a video letting us take a first full look at it.
Compared to the Cube series, the Legend is just a bit more traditionally-looking, combining a stylish design with classical elements, and sharp, clean lines. But the smart, modern features are still there and you start noticing them as soon as you want to set foot inside and get face to face with the smart locks. You also get Nestron’s AI (artificial intelligence) assistant Canny that lets you control all the appliances inside via voice command.
Just like all the Nestron houses, the Legend 2 is also prefabricated, fully equipped and furnished, ready to move in it. No construction is required whatsoever and the house gets shipped to your chosen location.
The Legend 2 tiny home measures 8500 x 3000 x 2800 mm (27.8 x 9.8 x 9.1 ft) and offers 25.5 sq m (274 sq ft) of space.
As for the layout of the house, there’s a living room, kitchen, bathroom, a master bedroom, and a secondary bedroom. Designed to maximize space, the Legend 2 features a retractable table in the living room, a built-in bed rack in the bedroom, built-in cabinets in the kitchen, and a mobile bar counter.
Large French windows with tinted tempered glass let plenty of natural light in, but Nestron also boasts of all its houses featuring high-level isolation that keep you safe from noise, extreme temperatures, hurricanes, and earthquakes.
The Legend Two house starts at $73,600 and Nestron offers worldwide delivery. You can take a virtual tour of it in the video below.
