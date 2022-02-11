Tiny House Hippollène Is a Cozy Home on Wheels That Oozes Rustic Charm

Downsizing doesn't always mean giving up the comfort of a large home – and Baluchon's latest tiny house Hippollène is a great example. With enough space for two lofts and a living room, this home on wheels offers an interior that's filled with rustic charm.
Baluchon is a French builder known for rolling out constructions that use all the advantages to maximize interior space, and Hippollène is no exception. Based on a double-axle trailer, the house measures just 6 meters (19.6 ft), which is enough to get it moving whenever and wherever the owner desires.
Speaking of the owner, this tiny house was recently delivered to Elise, who uses it as her main home on the west coast of France. The skilled team from Baluchon worked its magic and turned it into a cozy living space with two separate lofts, one serving as a bedroom and the other as a relaxation area. Both can be accessed by using a ladder.
Perhaps a passage of netting between the two like we've seen before in the company's other constructions would've extended the upstairs' space even more. But that depends on the owner's preferences.
Downstairs, you'll find the living room, which is positioned right next to the entry. This area comes complete with a big coffee table, a wood-burning stove, and a sofa that can be turned into a bed.
Next to this area, there's the kitchen, which has been fitted with a sink, a fridge, an oven, and a two-burner stove. An "L" shaped unit that comes with plenty of storage space separates this area from the living room.
Next to the kitchen is the bathroom. It includes a generous shower, a sink that has several drawers underneath, a large wardrobe, and a composting toilet. Every area of the house is filled with natural light since the Hippollène features lots of windows.
Baluchon doesn't offer a price for this tiny house. However, it's worth mentioning that the French manufacturer sells half-assembled constructions starting from €50,000 ($57,000) while turnkey units can start from €80,000 ($91,245).
