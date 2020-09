Nestron Cube Two Is the Tiny House With Its Own AI Assistant

Nestron is a maker of tiny houses based in Singapore and China. It has two lines of models, the Cube and the Legend, and it’s taking pre-orders now on the former. The Cube line includes the Cube One , the smallest offer of all, and the Cube Two. C2 was officially unveiled in May this year and is meant as a permanent home for a family of three or four, whereas C1 is for single living.“C2 is built to accommodate 3-4 members medium-sized households, designed with an open concept and a bigger living room area for more entertainment and fun-time activities with your loved ones,” Nestron says.Cube Two is all about not sacrificing a good design when you’re already sacrificing space. It’s very small even for a tiny house, but Nestron boasts 15 percent more storage space than in an actual, non-tiny home, thanks to cleverly designed, built-in storage. C2 has two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a full bathroom, all of them scaled down to fit the 263 square feet (24.4 square meters) of living space.The living room has a dining table that doubles as kitchen table, TV and a small sofa, while the kitchen is fitted with a sink. The master bedroom, if you can call it that, has a built-in bed with plenty of storage above it and a bar counter, for those late-night caps with your significant other. Adding an extra fancy note is a curved skylight that creates the impression of more space, allows for stargazing at night (after those late-night caps) and no doubt helps with feeling claustrophobic in such a tiny space.At the other end of the home is the child's (or children's) bedroom. It’s even smaller, but it’s still able to pack a bed and a tiny office. The bathroom is equally small, with a compost toilet, a sink and a shower.Cube Two, like its smaller sibling, comes ready to live in: you buy it just like you would a pair of shoes, choose whatever options you like and it’s shipped to your doorstep; you can move right in the moment it touches the ground, or so Nestron says.Every piece of furniture is built-in, so here’s to hoping you’re not the type that likes to change things up regularly. More importantly, though, C2 has its own AI assistant named Canny. Canny helps you voice-control every appliance in the house, from the washer to the LED lights and the thermostat.Cube Two starts at $59,000 and goes all the way up to $68,000 with all options, including solar panels for going off the grid and underfloor heating, as well as customization options to the layout or the materials / furnishings used. The base price includes 15-year warranty, AI, the electricity system and complete piping.To this amount, you must add shipping costs. For instance, for customers in the U.S., shipping is an extra $8,000.