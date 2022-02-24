Urban Payette Is a Charming Tiny Home on Wheels With Rustic Touches

It’s not hard to see why people love tiny houses on wheels. Despite the lack of wiggle room, they offer a cozy interior and clever storage ideas. Moreover, they’re easier to maintain and allow the owners to freely travel wherever and whenever they want.
One such tiny home on wheels comes from Tru Form Tiny, a family-run business that has designed and created more than 100 unique constructions tailored to the customers’ needs. Its latest build is a beautiful tiny house that combines rustic charm with modern amenities.
Called the Urban Payette, this cozy dwelling features a white wood interior with black flooring and stainless steel finishes. The model that you see here was designed to fit the taste of its current owner and includes two doors with glass windows installed on opposite sides. There are also plenty of windows that surround the Urban Payette, allowing natural light to fill up the whole interior space.
It measures 28 ft (8.5 meters) in length, and it comes with a spacious lofted bedroom that can be accessed via a ladder. The main floor has a custom built-in seating nook bump-out with storage space underneath, with a table placed right next to it. This area can be used as a quiet study, an office, or a reading area.
The living room features a big sofa and a coffee table, both positioned in front of a large glass window. Next to this space is the kitchen, which has a sink, an induction cooktop, a stove, a generous fridge, a washing machine, and several cupboards and drawers where the cookware can be stored.
From the kitchen, the owner has access to a small bathroom that has a shower, toilet, and sink with a large mirror placed above. This tiny house also comes with a solar package and can be towed with a right-sized truck without the need for additional permits since it is RVIA-certified.
Tru Form hasn’t disclosed the pricing for this gorgeous custom build. But it’s worth noting that the cost for its Payette models starts at $79,900.
