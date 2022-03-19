Tiny House Manor Isn’t Small at All, Has Everything You Need to Live Largely

Usually, tiny houses range between around 60 and 400 sq ft (5.5 and 37 sq meters). But there are some constructions that push the boundaries of small living. That’s the case of the Manor, a tiny home on wheels manufactured by the skilled team from Uncharted Tiny Homes.
Over the years, this tiny home builder in Phoenix has been designing various custom models tailored to its customers’ needs. With more than a decade of experience in building and remodeling, Uncharted Tiny Homes has created plenty of units – from small to big – suited for those who want a vacation home, a mobile office, or just a mobile habitat that allows a family to comfortably move in.
They know how to make different plans that optimize both function and style. The Manor is their biggest model, ideal for families that seek to enjoy the tiny lifestyle without sacrificing their own private space. It measures 34 ft (10.3 meters) in length, and it’s 10 ft (3 meters) wide. That might not sound like a lot, but the unit actually offers up to 650 sq ft (60.3 sq meters) of living space, thanks to its clever layout.
The interior looks no different than the one you’d see in a traditional bigger house. There’s a spacious kitchen that comes complete with stainless steel appliances: a four-burner gas cooktop and vent, an oven, a fridge, and a residential sink. You’ll also find here a table for four and several cupboards for storage.
Next to this area is the living room, which is positioned in front of the stairs that lead to the loft. Here, you’ll see a pop-up sofa that faces a large TV. Behind is a set of windows that create an open feel.
Go further, and you’ll find the bathroom, which is somehow divided into two sections. One has the shower (a generous one, I might add) and the toilet, while the other functions as a laundry room. As you can imagine, here is the sink, a washer, and a multitude of cupboards and drawers.
As I’ve mentioned before, the loft can be accessed via a set of stairs. Underneath, there’s a small enclosed space that can be used as a closet or pantry. There’s also a large stair landing, which the owner can choose to turn into a relaxation spot or small area dedicated to gaming.
The loft has a hallway and three separate spaces. Two can be used as bedrooms, while the third one can be converted into a storage room. Overall, the Manor has an interesting design and can comfortably accommodate a big family.
Other standard features included are a propane tankless hot water heater and a split AC unit with a heat pump. For what it has to offer, this tiny home is priced at approximately $140,000. However, the price can differ from customer to customer since these mobile habitats are highly customizable.
