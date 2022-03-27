U-Haul Box Truck Becomes a Spacious Stealth Tiny House on Wheels, It Cost Less Than $10K

For some people, comfort and stability are top priorities. For others, it’s the freedom to move around as they please that keeps them going. Nomad Brad fits in the latter category and he lives the unencumbered van life in his U-Haul box truck, which he converted into a surprisingly spacious stealth tiny house.
His tiny house on wheels is called Abundant and is based on a 2006 Ford E450 Econoline. The floor of the truck is 12 ft long, but Brad says it doesn’t feel crowded inside. In fact, he had six friends over at the same time, and they had enough space.
Access in the Abundant is made from the back, and while it doesn’t look like much from outside, this tiny home is very cozy and spacious once you set foot inside. It has a clean, minimalist design, it's bright (featuring three small windows), and comfortable.
The DIYer used 4’ x 8’ (1.2m x 2.4 m) textured MDF panels for the walls and white panels for the ceiling, offering a bright, natural look.
Brad managed to equip the Abundant with almost all the essentials of a conventional home. He has two benches that convert into a full-size bed and offer plenty of storage space underneath, there's a desk with a wood top where he can do all his computer work, and a fully equipped kitchen area with two countertops because he does a lot of cooking. Abundant also comes with a 27-gallon gray water tank for the sink and a 30-gallon freshwater tank. He even found a place for a full-length mirror.
Bathroom-wise, there’s just a bucket toilet hidden underneath a bench, but the van dweller says he only uses it for emergencies because he usually handles those kinds of needs outside the vehicle.
The Abundant tiny home cost Brad less than $10,000 because he built it himself. He paid $5,500 for the truck itself and bought the necessary materials for approximately $4,000.
You can check out the stealth tiny house in the video below.
Access in the Abundant is made from the back, and while it doesn’t look like much from outside, this tiny home is very cozy and spacious once you set foot inside. It has a clean, minimalist design, it's bright (featuring three small windows), and comfortable.
The DIYer used 4’ x 8’ (1.2m x 2.4 m) textured MDF panels for the walls and white panels for the ceiling, offering a bright, natural look.
Brad managed to equip the Abundant with almost all the essentials of a conventional home. He has two benches that convert into a full-size bed and offer plenty of storage space underneath, there's a desk with a wood top where he can do all his computer work, and a fully equipped kitchen area with two countertops because he does a lot of cooking. Abundant also comes with a 27-gallon gray water tank for the sink and a 30-gallon freshwater tank. He even found a place for a full-length mirror.
Bathroom-wise, there’s just a bucket toilet hidden underneath a bench, but the van dweller says he only uses it for emergencies because he usually handles those kinds of needs outside the vehicle.
The Abundant tiny home cost Brad less than $10,000 because he built it himself. He paid $5,500 for the truck itself and bought the necessary materials for approximately $4,000.
You can check out the stealth tiny house in the video below.