U-Haul Box Truck Becomes a Spacious Stealth Tiny House on Wheels, It Cost Less Than $10K

More on this:

1 Quatro Tiny House on Wheels Can Double as a Guest House or Office for Stylish Nomads

2 This RV Conversion is 50% Old Airliner, 50% Trailer, 100% Amazing

3 Tiny House Manor Isn’t Small at All, Has Everything You Need to Live Largely

4 Smaller Than 20 Feet, This Adorable Tiny Home Reveals a Truly Ingenious Layout

5 $500 Bedford Truck Conversion Is a Very Cool, Self-Sufficient Tiny Home