Quattro Tiny House on Wheels Can Double as a Guest House or Office for Stylish Nomads

Land Ark RV builder has impressed us in the past with stylish tiny houses like the Draper and the Drake. Its latest offering ‘Quattro’ keeps the same stylish design but is a lot more compact than their previous models. This is obvious from the fact the Quattro only sits on a two-axle platform, although there is no compromise on the quality or the style.
Quattro might be Land Ark’s most expensive offering yet, at least when you consider the useful area. The Colorado RV maker opted for a shortened platform (24 feet as opposed to the 30-feet chassis of the other two models) in the case of the Quattro. No loft is on offer this time, which makes the tiny house more useful for a family of two. Nevertheless, the Quattro is quite flexible and can be transformed into a guest house or an office in a matter of minutes.
The Quattro name is said to come from the 8-inch side windows with 4-degree angles, providing plenty of light and air. The floor plan is simple, starting with a kitchen/living area that can be used for dining, working, or relaxing. It also converts into a sleeper for an overnight guest if needed. There’s a split bathroom with a private shower/toilet room and an adjacent vanity in the middle. At the back, you have the bedroom with a queen-sized bed that can easily fold up or down for added flexibility.
The tiny house is properly isolated to ward off the cold in a ski resort and is also engineered to withstand the heft of snow loads. The rooftop HVAC system and the water heater take care of the thermal comfort of the inhabitants. There is just one weakness though, as the Quattro does not have reserves for life off-grid. This means there is no water tank on board, so this tiny needs to be connected to outside water and sewer systems, as well as the electrical grid.
Land Ark is not at all shy when it comes to pricing the Quattro. Of course, it wouldn’t come cheap but we at least expected it to be more affordable than their bigger brothers. At $159,900, the Quattro sells for roughly the same price as the Drake, which is the biggest of the trio. This must be because of inflation taking its toll on the bill of materials.
