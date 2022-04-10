This Is What the Beckhams Drove to Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's Wedding

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, has just gotten married to billionaire heir Nicola Peltz in a star-studded wedding. For the ceremony, the Beckhams all arrived in style, of course.
Just a few days ago, ahead of the ceremony, the Beckhams chilled on their $6.5 million yacht Seven, and enjoyed the sun. Because this weekend was to bring the first wedding in their family, as the eldest child, Brooklyn, is set to marry Nicola Peltz, actress and daughter of billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.
The father of the groom, former soccer player David Beckham and his wife, former Spice Girls and current designer Victoria Beckham arrived in the couple’s Maserati MC20 Fuoriserie Edition. Given that David is a brand ambassador for the Italian brand, he got to customize his own vehicle, which he received in mid-December of last year.
Meanwhile, his son Romeo, 19, also arrived behind the wheel of a car from the same brand, a Maserati Levante, which he has been seen driving since the summer of 2021.
The other boy in the family, Cruz, 17, did not drive to the event by himself, but was in the back seat of a black Lamborghini Urus.
As for the groom, Brooklyn, 23, he was photographed driving around Peltz’s property with his dog, Label, in a golf cart in a white outfit that bore his initials “BB."
Becks’ dad, Ted, and his mom, Hillary, were also photographed arriving on the back of a golf cart.
The two famous families put together a wedding that’s estimated at around $4 million at one of the bride's palatial properties in Miami, Florida. A lot of celebrities attended the event, including Eva Longoria, Gordon Ramsey, the Williams sisters, Serena and Venus, the rest of the Spice Girls, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, Nicole Richie, Snoop Dogg (who was also to DJ at the after-party), and Marc Anthony, among others.
Dubbed the “wedding of the decade,” the attendees were not allowed to use their phones.
