Cozy Tiny Home Thistle Proves That Good Things Come in Small Packages

The lack of square footage doesn't equal a lack of comfort. Thistle is both warm and inviting and offers modern comfort wrapped in rustic charm. This small house was built by Summit Tiny Homes, a tiny home builder located in British Columbia, Canada. With more than 10 years of experience in building and designing, the skilled team from Summit has created plenty of models tailored to the customer's needs.
Thistle is their smallest one. The owners wanted a tiny home with rustic accents that could be used as a vacation rental or guest house. Built on a double-axle trailer, this mobile habitat measures 16 ft (4.8 meters) in length and it's 8.5 ft (2.5 meters) wide. It offers just 160 sq ft (14.8 sq meters) of living space and can sleep two people.
Considering its compact size, its interior is surprisingly spacious and cozy. Thistle is filled with rustic charm. The whitewash walls let the wood show through and emphasize the stained trim and wood accents.
Next to the living room is a beautiful kitchen that comes complete with all the necessary appliances. It includes butcher block countertops, a generous sink, and a microwave. There's also a mini-fridge with a freezer and several shelves and cupboards for storage.
The bathroom has a beautiful vanity, a full-size shower, and a flush toilet. There are two shelves that can be used for storing the necessities and a space that can be used for a washer/ dryer combo if needed.
To expand the available space, the builder added a 54 sq ft (5 sq meters) loft that can be accessed via a set of custom stairs with built-in storage. The loft has enough space for a queen-sized bed. Other options featured are LED slim pot lights throughout the house and an electric water heater.
Summit Tiny Homes offers another floor plan for Thistle, which is highly similar to what I've described so far. The only notable difference is that there are no stairs. Instead, there's a ladder that the owners can use to get to the loft. This allowed the builder to transform the remaining space into a dining area.
It's worth noting that the houses built by Summit Tiny Homes are highly customizable and prices can go up or down, depending on the features chosen. Owners can select the size of their future home, the trailer style, or add a loft. Moreover, they can opt for an off-grid retreat since these dwellings are available with a solar and rainwater harvesting system.
