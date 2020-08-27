autoevolution
Glamping is one of the few ways still available to make it through 2020 with our sanity intact. Should an RV not suit your style, maybe a tiny house designed as a vacation house will.

The Minimaliste Ébène V3 Tiny House Is How You Do Glamping in Style

Here is the Ébène V3 from Minimaliste. This is the third iteration of the Ébène model, originally introduced in 2018, which is actually a tad shorter than its predecessors but somehow just as spacious. It’s also very homey and elegant, with enough space to sleep four adults in the utmost comfort.

The Ébène V3 is currently not listed with Minimaliste, presumably because it’s been designed on commission. However, like other models of tiny houses they offer, it will be made widely available to anyone looking for the perfect mobile house, with the possibility to further customize it depending on where you’re planning on taking it.

The Ébène tiny house is made to withstand the harshest weather in Canada. V3 is sat on a triple-axle trailer and, according to New Atlas, measures “only” 32.5 feet (10 meters), shorter than the original 36 feet (11 meters). This might not seem like a lot, but with tiny houses, every inch (and centimeter) matters.

Despite the considerable reduction, Ébène V3 still feels airy and spacious. This particular model was made for a spot in British Columbia with incredible views, so all the large windows were incorporated to make the most of that. You enter right into the living room, which has room for a television set and a sofa, and plenty of storage space.

At the opposite end is a kitchen. It’s not exactly a pro chef’s first choice, but it’s enough to put together a quick vacation meal. The large mirror on the wall is pulled down to become a dinner table. Next to the kitchen is a full bathroom, which includes a large shower room, composting toilet, sink with vanity and more storage space. A water heater and water filtration system are hidden in one of the larger closets, and there’s also proper ventilation.

The master bedroom is situated in the biggest loft, right above the bathroom and part of the kitchen. This may be billed a tiny house, but it’s the opposite of what you’d probably expect: the bedroom, for instance, has room for a queen-size bed, bedside tables and more storage space. The stairs leading up to it double as more storage space. Another sleeping area is available in the second loft, which sits atop the living room and is accessible through a removable wall ladder.

The entire house is made of cedar, which has been treated with the traditional Japanese Shou Sugi Ban method of charring the wood to preserve and protect it. Structural insulated panels (SIPs) with a high level of air-tightness ensure maximum efficiency at extreme temperatures. A mini-split A/C unit offers both heating and cooling, but there’s also a backup propane heater and heat recovery ventilation system.

As noted above, depending on the future owner’s needs, Minimaliste can integrate various technologies into their tiny houses, such as solar panels, wood-burning ovens with underfloor heating, integrated drinking water or gray water tank. The goal is to offer some degree of self-sufficiency, but ultimately it’s the owner who decides how much of it he or she can afford.

Back to the Ébène V3, it gets its power from a standard RV-style hookup, but it can also be hooked up to a generator if need be. Pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but since it’s predecessor starts at roughly $100,000, this one is probably a tad cheaper, given that it’s also a bit smaller.

On a final note, apparently the Ébène V3 exceeds the towing width allowed in Canada, so you need to have a special permit to actually take it on the road. This ultimately defeats one of the biggest appeals of tiny houses (i.e. the fact that they’re mobile and offer you a sense of freedom no non-movable house can). But at least it’s pretty to look at, right?

