This Fully Updated 1973 Airstream Is the Perfect Home Away From Home

Say you’ve always wanted an Airstream but, at the same time, have harbored a passion for vintage RVs. Roberta is the motorhome of your dreams, in that case. 12 photos



Named after singer Roberta Flack, this Airstream has a history: it’s the 1973 model. In fact, it was named Roberta because it’s from the same year when Flack put out Killing Me Softly album – which, by the way,



To say that Roberta is fancy is probably an understatement. It has an open living plan and is so comfy that it could double as a guest house or extra room for your house even when you’re not on the road. This should serve as extra incentive to check it out, especially given the current situation when traveling by personal vehicle with family only is deemed the safest way to vacation.



From the original Airstream, Roberta still has the aluminum exterior (which has been resealed), the windows and the wheel covers, and everything else has been stripped and replaced. Discovered at a junkyard in Ohio, the 1973 camper was in terrible shape when it was found – and needed major repairs before it could even be hauled away for the restoration.



Roberta can sleep three adults or two adults and two children, in a full-size bed and a sofa. It comes with a separate bathroom with toilet and regular-sized showed, an open-plan kitchen with stove, A/C unit with heater, water heater, and plumbing made to withstand cold weather. It’s featured with energy-efficient LED lights and colored LEDs, energy-saving fridge and environmentally-friendly insulation. Perhaps just as important, it comes with generous storage space throughout.



