1990 Mazda Miata with a ’95 Engine Is the Low-Mileage Custom Build of the Week

The first-generation Mazda Miata was announced by the Japanese carmaker in the United States in 1989 at the Chicago Auto Show, and the car rapidly became a hit, eventually turning into one of the best-selling models in its class. 17 photos



With the 1.6-liter unit, however, the car could reach 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.3 seconds, and then go all the way to a maximum speed of 203 km/h (126 mph).



The Miata that we have here is a mix of old and new, as it features the body of a 1990 Mariner Blue model mixed with the 1.8-liter engine.



With just 55,000 miles (88,500 km) on the clock, the Miata comes with a series of mechanical upgrades too, including an FM II turbo system, an FM 3-inch exhaust system, as well as a Snow Performance Stage 1 water-methanol injection kit.



The upgrades continue inside where you’ll find Sparco F200 racing seats, an IL Motorsport center console, as well as a Hard Dog roll bar.



The owner, who is now selling the Miata on eBay, says they have so many other new parts that haven’t been installed, and all go with the car. So if you’re interested in continuing this custom build, you’ll get plenty of parts without the need for spending extra.



Needless to say, the ’90 Miata still comes with some scratches here and there, so if you are interested in a car in tip-top shape, some paint retouches are needed as well.



The good news is that this pretty unique Miata isn't at all as expensive as you'd expect it to be. The car is being auctioned off on eBay, and right now, the highest bid is $5,600.

