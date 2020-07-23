Blue Angel Is the Hydrogen-Powered Luxury Home at Sea to Ease the Conscience

Christina Aguilera Goes Glamping, Hits the Road in Airstream RV

Celebrities, they’re just like us. Except not really. Pop star Christina Aguilera is the latest celebrity to (re)discover the joys of glamping and to become part of the ever-growing Airstream family. 11 photos



For the lucky one-percenters, renting is hardly ever an option, so we’re assuming this is the case here, too: Christina Aguilera is now part of the Airstream family, having bought a brand new one. Unlike country singer Miranda Lambert, who went all out with her first purchase of a non-vintage RV (



She posted the photo attached to this article to her Instagram, together with a caption reading, “Escaped into nature for a bit.” Since that’s her son Max with her in the photo, it’s safe to say XTina is taking the family glamping. You just know she’s not about to rough it out or get dirrrty.



Because she did not offer more details or a closer look at the RV, there’s no telling what her choice for a RV looks like. But we do know this: Christina has glamorous tastes and a diva reputation, so if she did decide to give family glamping a go, she’s probably doing in an Airstream that costs more than a fancy house – and has more amenities, too.



XTina and Miranda aren’t the only celebrities to go with the flow and switch it up because of the health crisis. Justin Bieber and wife Hailey put their own spin on glamping, thanks to



