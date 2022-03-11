$2,500 Tiny Wagon Serves as a Cozy Camper for This Free-Spirited Woman and Her Pet Goat

When you’ve got that traveling bone, trading those extra square feet of luxury and comfort is a compromise you’re willing to make for the freedom of taking your house with you anywhere you want to go. In fact, the tinier, the better, as it is easier to haul it around. Take the Gypsy Wagon for instance, which is more than enough for both this woman and her goat.
Kate is a mom with a grown-up daughter, so now she’s got time to pursue her own dreams for a change. On her YouTube page, she describes herself simply as a girl hiking, traveling, and “arting” around with her goat.
Because she planned on spending the majority of the year hiking, she decided it wasn’t worth it to continue paying rent for a house she’d rarely get to enjoy. So she gave it up and hit Craigslist, where she found a deal that was too good to pass.
The woman bought the soon-to-become “Gypsy Wagon” for a price of just $2,500. With a dry weight of just 800 lb (362 kg), the wagon was a suitable option for Kate’s car, which has a towing capacity of 1,500 lb (680 kg).
Kate spent the winter putting her creativity and ambition to work and turned the wagon into an artsy, livable camper that she now shares with her pet goat named Little Leaf. The Gypsy Wagon offers around 45 sq ft (4 sq m) of space and it is the definition of coziness. The bed takes up most of the interior space of the wagon, being large enough for both the woman and her unusual pet to bunk in, there are pillows and ambient lights everywhere, and the entire wagon has a soothing and inviting vibe to it.
There are some shelves, an easy-bake oven with a coffee pot and a grill on the top, and she even fit a small fridge in there, which is hidden under the bed.
You can take a virtual tour of the Gypsy Wagon in Tiny House Giant Journey’s video below.
