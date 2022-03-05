Cottage-Style Tiny House Napa Proves That Bigger Isn't Always Better

Meet Napa, a tiny home that proves size doesn't matter when it comes to comfort. The construction was designed and built by Vancouver-based Mint Tiny House, a company that has been around since 2014. Over the years, the custom builder has created several small houses with various floorplans, striking to convey the feeling of a traditional home. And it has done a wonderful job with Napa.
Built on a two-axle bumper pull trailer, this dwelling measures 26 feet (7.9 meters) in length. It has a cottage-style exterior thanks to its split-pitch roof, which makes it look incredibly inviting. And if you like what you see on the outside, the inside is just as adorable.
Napa comes with just about everything you'd need to live comfortably. To make the interior feel open and fresh, the builder has added wood paneling that has been painted white. It also included natural materials to create a nice contrast with the white walls. Plenty of windows allows natural light to bathe the interior.
Although it might look small when you look at it from the outside, it actually comes with 236 sq ft (22 sq meters) of living space. It's ideal for two people, or it can be utilized as a family holiday home. The team from Mint Tiny House added not one but two lofts to Napa: one designed to fit a large bed and another smaller loft that can be used for storage.
At the rear, positioned under the smaller loft, you'll find the living room. This area has a big couch surrounded by windows – it's the ideal spot for relaxation. The bathroom can be found at the hitch, and it's large enough to fit inside a four-foot (1.2-meter) shower with glass doors, a flush toilet, and a sink with a vanity. White lighting fixtures are provided throughout the whole space.
This tiny house model maximizes the overall living space by not only adding a dual-loft but also by providing several storage areas. It has hookups for laundry, a mini-split heating/cooling system, and much more that allows the owners to make Napa a permanent home.
tiny house on wheels that offers the comfort you'd find in a much bigger dwelling. Fully loaded with luxe amenities, Napa is priced at $99,163. It's not exactly a cheap home, but some of the elements can be designed according to the customer's needs. The light or dark fixtures, the finishes, the flooring, or the vanity are some of the things that can be changed.
Moreover, its exterior is highly customizable as well. The company offers up to eight color options that you can choose from. Napa, like all of the Mint Tiny House's RVs and Park models, can be shipped across Canada and the U.S.
