Kootenay Tiny is Pure Luxury Living, Boasts High-End Amenities and a Fireplace

For those who want to go for a tiny mobile house, one of the disadvantages is the waiting time – despite their size, these houses take a long time to build, especially when there’s increased demand, and the ongoing health crisis hasn’t made things easier. A “pre-loved” tiny home could be the best solution in this case. And, if you really want to feel at home, the luxury touches of Kootenay will do the trick.
Luxury tiny homes prove that size doesn’t matter when it comes to comfort and beauty. Built in 2017, the Kootenay tiny home from Tru Form Tiny blends a cozy, stylish design with premium appliances, materials, and décor accents. Built on an Iron Eagle custom three-axle trailer, this 30-foot (9 meters) mobile home offers 396 square feet (36.7 square meters) of living space in a lovely cottage style.
The first noticeable feature is the choice of natural materials. Beautiful cathedral ceilings from blue-stained pinewood complement the grey oak hardwood flooring, generous windows, and a French door entryway. Inside, a premium staircase made from solid fir wood also offers plenty of storage space. Kootenay welcomes its owners with dual lofts and a master sleeping area downstairs. The five-foot (1.5 meters) bathroom is fitted with a large walk-in shower and a Caroma Smart flush toilet.
Like a true cottage, Kootenay flaunts a peninsula kitchen with “shaker-style cabinetry” for added storage space, plus a custom-built hidden countertop that’s versatile enough to be configured as a dining area or as a desk.
The white inlaid ceramic farmhouse-style sink complements the solid surface counter and high-end tile backsplash – for an authentic cottage look. A full-size dishwasher and refrigerator/freezer are part of the premium appliances, in addition to an on-demand water heater with precision temperature.
Built-in blinds, recessed lighting, and – the crown jewel- a fireplace help create a magical, cozy atmosphere any time of the day. With its minimalistic design and sophisticated decorative accents, Kootenay is a truly welcoming tiny home. And an expensive pre-owned dwelling, some might say, at $142,000. But it does save the building time, and it comes fully equipped, ready for luxury living at a tiny scale.
