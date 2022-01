Kootenay Tiny is Pure Luxury Living, Boasts High-End Amenities and a Fireplace

Luxury tiny homes prove that size doesn’t matter when it comes to comfort and beauty. Built in 2017, the Kootenay tiny home from Tru Form Tiny blends a cozy, stylish design with premium appliances, materials, and décor accents. Built on an Iron Eagle custom three-axle trailer, this 30-foot (9 meters) mobile home offers 396 square feet (36.7 square meters) of living space in a lovely cottage style.The first noticeable feature is the choice of natural materials. Beautiful cathedral ceilings from blue-stained pinewood complement the grey oak hardwood flooring, generous windows, and a French door entryway. Inside, a premium staircase made from solid fir wood also offers plenty of storage space. Kootenay welcomes its owners with dual lofts and a master sleeping area downstairs. The five-foot (1.5 meters) bathroom is fitted with a large walk-in shower and a Caroma Smart flush toilet.Like a true cottage , Kootenay flaunts a peninsula kitchen with “shaker-style cabinetry” for added storage space, plus a custom-built hidden countertop that’s versatile enough to be configured as a dining area or as a desk.The white inlaid ceramic farmhouse-style sink complements the solid surface counter and high-end tile backsplash – for an authentic cottage look. A full-size dishwasher and refrigerator/freezer are part of the premium appliances, in addition to an on-demand water heater with precision temperature.Built-in blinds, recessed lighting, and – the crown jewel- a fireplace help create a magical, cozy atmosphere any time of the day. With its minimalistic design and sophisticated decorative accents, Kootenay is a truly welcoming tiny home. And an expensive pre-owned dwelling, some might say, at $142,000. But it does save the building time, and it comes fully equipped, ready for luxury living at a tiny scale.